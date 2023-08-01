A young woman captivated Mzansi with her incredible online teaching journey in a TikTok video

The tutor surpassed all expectations, earning an astonishing additional R16,000 monthly

Netizens were intrigued that passion and hard work can lead to remarkable achievements in the world of online education

A young woman reveals how she earns additional earnings. Images: @girlswithmils/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A young woman from South Africa has shared with peeps online how they can earn extra money on the sideline.

Young woman's online teaching success reveals impressive earnings

TikTok user @girlswithmils uploaded a video on what she does to earn an extra 16K aside from her main job. The passionate educator managed to plug her following with the places where she could find additional employment. She shared her impressive earnings as an online teacher inspiration for young people nationwide.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi shares views on the teacher's side-hustles

Her unique teaching methods and engaging virtual classrooms have garnered immense popularity, making her a sought-after educator in the online education space. The educator shows that online teaching has many possibilities for those ready to take them.

Peeps flooded the comment section to share their views:

@justwannaghostaccc said:

"Sometimes, I think everyone just wants an easy/quick option. Everything takes time, and you must be consistent and patient."

@Tessny commented:

"Don't mind them. They are just jealous, you inspire me."

@UllyB said:

"You are inspiring me to go for it."

@Zinhle P commented:

"When you apply on Palfish, is it a Must to wear that blue shirt?"

@odec333 said:

"Hi, are there any sites or companies that hire English tutors for conversational English?"

@AngieS commented:

"Some people don't understand the amount of dedication to do this; they just assume it's supposed to be easy and want it to fall into their laps."

@Selleen de Fleurs said:

"Take a social media break, people are gonna wear you down, asking repetitive questions and not bothering to watch all your videos."

Mpumalanga teacher trends for making a move to teach in South Korea, earn significantly more than SA educators

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that a teacher living in South Korea is trending after she posted a video of how well she sleeps at night with her new salary.

The young hun shared a funny video about the money she saves now vs the salary she earned in South Africa.

The post sparked a deep conversation on how underpaid teachers are in the country and how they are not valued.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News