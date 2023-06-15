A passionate Life Sciences teacher has found a unique method to bring excitement to her classroom

Armed with a water gun, she has created an immersive learning experience that has captivated her students

Mzansi was impressed by how the educator was able to keep her matriculants engaged with the science subject

Life Sciences teacher trends for creative teaching methods for her students to learn.

In the realm of life sciences, one teacher is making waves with a unique and interactive approach.

Life Sciences teacher uses water gun for interactive learning

A matriculant TikTok user @lwethu.u uploaded a video of her tutor, Sifunda Ngekani, also affectionately known as Mem Sihle. The dedicated life sciences teacher introduced a playful twist by using a water gun in her classroom. By incorporating this unconventional tool, she has transformed how her students learn and engage with the subject.

Life Sciences teacher uses a water gun to enhance student learning

The water gun method motivates students to participate actively and enhances their learning experience. It encourages critical thinking and boosts confidence as students strive to provide accurate answers and avoid getting sprayed. She will spray them to force them to engage if they don't answer.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to how a teacher makes learning fun with the use of a water gun

By incorporating this innovative technique, she has sparked a passion for Life Sciences within her students, fostering a love for the subject that will extend beyond the classroom.

People from across the country weighed in on the educators creative learning method:

@Tswelopele said:

"Bathong Sihle."

@tshegoq2 commented:

"I swear Motho would’ve been a doctor if we didn't had “hello hi” teachers."

@johngotti909 said:

"Sihle isn’t playing."

@Ntokes commented:

"But the water gun is so threatening."

@goitsimangmmakati said:

"Active teacher, active learners."

@Bra don commented:

"They will learn by force."

@Kamo said:

"I was deprived of being an a star student and prospective doctor."

@Hazel commented:

"I really like this teaching method."

@sgegede851 said:

"Power sister's, keep on doing the good work."

@Lethukuthula commented:

"You had me shaking."

