In a male-dominated industry, one inspirational woman has shattered barriers and made her mark

Ayanda Mtetwa now successfully runs her auto repair shop, defying gender stereotypes along the way

Mtetwa's courageous step into the automotive repair world has not only showcased her exceptional skills but has also become a symbol of women's empowerment

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Ayanda Mtetwa has become a beacon of hope for women wanting to be in the automotive repair industry. Images: Ayanda Mtetwa/Picture Supplied.

Source: Original

Ayanda Mtetwa is breaking through societal norms by entering into the automotive industry. She has proven that gender is not a barrier to success.

Ayanda Mtetwa runs her auto repair shop.

When she was just 14 years old, Mtetwa embarked on a remarkable journey that would forever shape her future as an automotive repair entrepreneur. She got her first big break as a tween when a former franchise owner of BMW gave her a chance to work at the shop.

Ayanda Mtetwa encourages women to never give up on their dreams. Images: Ayanda Mtetwa/Picture Supplied.

Source: Original

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The entrepreneur was determined to succeed

After finishing matric, she studied mechanical engineering at Isidingo Technical College. She set out to pursue her passion for cars, and her drive led her to fantastic opportunities. After being head-hunted by Gautrain, she received further training and support from the company. Now at 36, she reflected on her path from growing up in Daveyton to owning one of the most extensive repair operations in the country.

"I have always been an odd ball throughout my life stages and one thing that was always been within me is the automotive sector. I’ve always wanted to change the narrative and be at the forefront of transformation."

Setbacks in the young woman's life forced her to want more

However, not everything was easy for the engineer; she had several setbacks during her career. This included a potential business acquisition that didn't materialize as planned. However, this did not weigh her down; refusing to give up, she gathered financial support from various sources and opened her repair shop, Inevitable Auto, in 2019. As a result, was forced to shut down due to COVID-19 and the challenges that were brought with the virus.

The inspirational entrepreneur wants to train women in the sector. Ayanda Mtetwa/Pictures Supplied.

Source: Original

Mtetwa encourages networking to build a brand

Despite these setbacks, she persevered as she found support through programs like the Santam ESD program, mentorship with Edge Growth and being a South African Motor Body Repairers' Association member. She is a Motor Accident Group (MAG) employee and plans to purchase one of their branches, reaffirming her love for running a panel shop.

More often than not, the odds were already against me. Age, gender, and race. I began to use these odds as my power tool. I address it upfront and then my business and I would end the conversation with just “try me” what could you possibly lose.

The hard-working entrepreneur has encouraged people to go for their dreams. Ayanda Mtetwa/Pictures Supplied.

Source: Original

Ayanda's success story inspires, especially women aspiring to enter the automotive repair industry. She emphasizes the importance of resilience and the need for more women to join the sector.

"It might sound cliché but never give up on your goals. You might change the direction of the plan but never the destination."

Through her accomplishments and advocacy, Mtetwa has called for more women to embrace careers in the automotive repair sector, challenging stereotypes and shaping a more inclusive future.

Woman shares journey of failure, resilience, and triumph to become successful entrepreneur. Mzansi amazed

In similar stories, Briefly News reported an incredible tale of determination and resilience; a woman defied the odds and transformed rejection into triumph.

Despite facing countless rejections for her business ideas, she refused to give up on her dreams of becoming an entrepreneur.

Mzansi was amazed by how determined the young lady was and congratulated her for believing in her business idea.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News