Maggie Moila is the proud owner of a thriving mining training business, but she had to work hard to get where she is

Briefly News had the pleasure of sitting down with Maggie, hearing of all the struggles and triumphs that shaped her

Maggie wants to motivate all people to be the best they can be and wants women always to remember they are stronger together

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A young black woman from a "one-street town" in Ga-Mokopane in Limpopo, Maggie Moila has managed to break into the male-dominated Mzansi mining industry and make a name for herself.

Briefly News had the pleasure of sitting down with Maggie Moila and hearing how she broke into the male-dominated mining industry. Image: Instagram / Maggie Moila

Source: Instagram

Maggie is the proud owner of Fundza Training Institute, an institute that focuses on workman training for mining equipment. Briefly News had the honour of chatting to Maggie and finding out what got her to this point.

Maggie's upbringing: The foundation that moulded her greatness

Growing up in Ga-Mokopane in Limpopo, Maggie faced many struggles. Losing her parents at a young age was one of the biggest. However, she strived every day after that to make herself and them proud.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Maggie explained that while her father had a good job in government, her mom continued to work as she never wanted to rely on anyone. She feels she gets this from her mother, who has been a driving force daily to keep going.

Being a young black girl from a rural area, Maggie had to fight back against the limitations which made most children from that area believe that they would not amount to much.

Maggie wants all little girls to know that "your dreams are valid" and that they should stop at nothing before achieving them. She was once a little girl with a dream, and now she's a boss babe living it!

It wasn't always mining, Maggie was into finance first

Growing up in a rural area where financial management isn't openly taught, Maggie saw the value in educating herself and entered the finance/business sector.

Her first business was actually called Fundza Financial Wellbeing, which offered financial planning solutions to the mining industry. It was from her that Fundza Training Institute was born.

Maggie doesn't only want to help inspire women to break into male-dominated industries like mining, she wants to help everyone reach their full potential.

One of the key things that Maggie gives a lot of her success to is finding the right support system. Maggie believes having supportive mentors is an invaluable asset to achieving your dreams!

Maggie hopes all women "pick a sister up" when they need a little lift and always remember our strength when we stand together!

Watch the full, inspiring interview with Maggie and Briefly News below:

Orphaned woman overcomes adversity, graduates as nurse, builds home for brother and herself, Mzansi in tears

In other inspiring news, Briefly News reported that in a remarkable tale of resilience and determination, a woman from QwaQwa in the Free State shared her inspiring journey of overcoming adversity to become a qualified nurse. Her story serves as an inspiration to many who face challenging circumstances in pursuit of their dreams.

Born and raised in QwaQwa, Tholoana Lebakeng faced numerous hardships. She uploaded a TikTok video detailing her life which was trending on the social media platform. After her grandfather's passing in 2014, she and her brother found themselves living in a shack, grappling with the difficulties of poverty.

Enrolling as a nursing student the same year, she displayed exceptional academic performance, consistently earning awards for her achievements.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News