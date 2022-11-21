A gorgeous Mzansi woman wants the family life, but she also wants to be a boss abbe CEO

Twitter user @Ma_Dlamini_ shared on Twitter that she wants a house husband to watch the kids while she slays

Some people had questions; however, a lot of men willingly stepped forward to fill the position

Times are changing, and house husbands are a thing. One gorgeous woman made it clear that while she wants kids, she also wants to be a CEO, meaning she needs a stay-at-home dad for her babies.

Twitter user @Ma_Dlamini_ is all about this new-age family life. Sis wants a house husband so she can work on becoming a CEO. Image: (Twitter user @Ma_Dlamini_)

Source: Twitter

Gone are the days when your gender dictated what you could and could not do. Women are running massive companies, and men are raising kids. It is a vibe.

Twitter user @Ma_Dlamini_ shared her wants on social media. The beauty let people know that she’s looking for a house hubby who will raise their kids while she becomes a CEO. Sis has big dreams, and we are here for it!

“I want a house husband, who will stay at home and raise our kids while I become a CEO of a conglomerate.”

Mzansi citizens share their house husband feelings

Surprisingly there were a lot of Mzansi men down for it. Despite cultural norms and expectations, men lined up to fill the positions.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Cellular_jnr said:

“I'm here looking for that lady... Can we start off as friends and see if this thing will work out as you've planned.”

@PsNengovhela said:

“With that being said does it mean we reversing the roles that gender plays in relationship. Are you doing the masculine chores and everything feminine he'll do? Does that include you paying lobola to his family? I’m just curious with this modern day family set up.”

@sphelelendwand4 said:

“I love you much but just can't sit and have no occupation, I’m addicted to facing challenges ❤️”

@magaguladm said:

“In honesty I'm one in a million who will not let my woman work for me, I'll lose my standing as the head of the family.”

@LavasSaidIt said:

“I'm that guy for you...sucks that I'm 20♂️unless of course you don't mind that.”

@TomFuneka said:

“Look no further, my DM is open.”

Source: Briefly News