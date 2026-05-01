A young Lesotho learner leaves Mzansi emotional after confidently running a moot court like a seasoned legal pro

Bohlokoa Molai’s powerful courtroom delivery at the moot court competition has people saying even LLB students feel the pressure

Her school, Maseru Private Academy, makes history on debut as their learners dominate the competition and go viral

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The young learner speaks in court. Image: @bohlokoamolai2407

Source: TikTok

Bohlokoa Molai, a gifted learner from Maseru Private Academy, has captured hearts across social media after a video of her commanding a moot court session went viral on TikTok. Posted by @bohlokoamolai2407 on 28 April 2026, the clip shows the young star confidently taking charge as she delivers her lines with impressive clarity and authority, leaving many stunned by her composure and maturity. At one point, she introduces herself with confidence, saying,

“My name is Bohlokoa Molai, and I shall be the chief adjudicator for this movement.”

The viral moment is no surprise to those familiar with her journey. Born on 24 July 2013, Bohlokoa previously made headlines as Lesotho’s “little prime minister,” showcasing leadership qualities from a young age. Now, she is once again proving her brilliance, this time in the legal arena, while inspiring both peers and adults alike.

Her school celebrates wins at moot court.

Her school, Maseru Private Academy, also celebrated a major milestone through the competition. In their first-ever participation in a moot court event, the school performed excellently. Bohlokoa was named Best Orator and also ranked among the Top 5 Best Speakers, while her peer Tumiso Sebilo secured Best Overall Speaker and placed among the Top 2 Best Speakers. The school proudly walked away as the 1st runner-up, marking a historic debut filled with excellence.

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View a part of Bohloka's school performance in the video below:

Online community reacts with admiration

Online reactions poured into @bohlokoamolai2407's page, with many praising the young girl’s intelligence, confidence, and eloquence. Some joked that even law students couldn’t match her delivery. Many were especially moved by her pronunciation, confidence, and courtroom presence, with calls for more schools to introduce such programmes to nurture young talent.

LalaKeth 🇧🇼 said:

"3rd year LLB and I could never speak like that😩😩"

Nthaby Moloi Dee said:

"The most beautiful thing on the net today."

calphonia31 replied:

"She made it bafazii💐🥳❤️❤️❤️"

Ous’Fatso noted:

"How she pronounced, “court.” I love her ✨🥹🥰"

Thoko Phayane exclaimed:

"TikTok needs to stay forever so we see her become a lawyer."

Ps Terris said:

"This young girl is absolutely intelligent; her level of intelligence is on another level, her English is everything."

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