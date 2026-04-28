The Swati princess's royal walk steals attention in a rare appearance, but one element in particular grabs people's attention

Princess Dlamini's balance of modern leadership roles while advocating for a progressive future for Eswatini's next generation is at the centre of her advocacy

Commenters zeroed in on the clip as comparisons to period drama elegance vs modern royal flair sparked a surprisingly divided reaction

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The Swati princess' look for the King's coronation anniversary, gained attention. Image: @lin_justthat/TikTok, @hrhprincesssikhanyiso/Instagram

Source: UGC

A TikTok post featuring Princess Sikhanyiso Dlamini, daughter of King Mswati III, went viral during celebrations marking the King’s coronation anniversary, drawing attention to her appearance and public image. Viewers were confused by her attire, with many questioning it while others debated broader issues of royal representation in a modern context.

The video, shared on 27 April 2026 by TikToker @lin_justthat, shows the princess walking gracefully in a regal maroon gown, paired with striking white hair and a crown. The caption praised her presence, calling her “cool” while noting her royal lineage and connection to her mother, Inkhosikati LaMbikiza. The post also hinted at a possible series exploring the king’s family tree as Eswatini marks his Ruby Jubilee milestone.

Balancing tradition with modern expression through leadership

Princess Sikhanyiso Dlamini is presented as a modern royal navigating the balance between tradition and progress, embracing her responsibilities across several roles: as a princess, government minister, and mother. With an international education spanning the UK and Australia, she has applied her background in digital communication to her work as Eswatini’s Minister of Information and Communication Technology. She also speaks with respect about her father, King Mswati III, describing him as a seasoned leader whose experience continues to shape the nation, despite ongoing global scrutiny.

The princess's white hair and tiara complemented the off-the-shoulder dress. Image: @lin_justthat

Source: TikTok

At the same time, her journey reflects a shift in personal perspective. Having previously voiced criticism of certain cultural practices within the monarchy, including polygamy, she now approaches these issues with a more nuanced understanding shaped by time and experience. Beyond her official duties, she places strong emphasis on creativity, personal growth, and motherhood, noting that her primary motivation is to contribute to a more progressive future for Eswatini, one that will benefit the next generation, including her own child.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Comments zeroed in on her clothing

Online, the clip quickly drew attention, with many viewers comparing the moment to period dramas like Bridgerton. Comments ranged from admiration to playful humour, with some users dubbing the scene “Bridgerton yamaSwati,” while others likened the princess to a modern-day fairytale figure. Not everyone was convinced, though. A handful of commenters questioned the styling and tone, while others urged fellow viewers to celebrate African royalty with the same enthusiasm often reserved for British royals. Supporters pushed back on @lin_justthat's page, calling for pride and appreciation of local heritage.

MadeMe said:

"Oh, Nkosi. Bridgeton yama swati."

Bukeka Kimmy Bodlani said:

"What in the Bridgerton is. Going on here?"

user 20895221 replied:

"We must be proud of our own. Have you seen how the royals are in England? Let's have pride and confidence in ourselves. I say, " Wow, Princess🥰🌹"

Joy stated:

"Yabona skhanyiso wth her dress code these days."

Lone Molefe simply said:

"Hayi😂"

magando requested:

"Family tree of the king, please 🙏🙏 I support the idea!"

Lindiwe Dlamini praised:

"Very beautiful and elegant princess."

Ilia🌟 wrote:

"Work it, Princess!😍"

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Source: Briefly News