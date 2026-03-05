King King Mswati III’s private jet is set to evacuate his children and other royal family members from the Middle East as fighting intensifies between Israel and Iran

About 30 Eswatini nationals living in the United Arab Emirates chose to remain abroad, reportedly fearing poverty in Eswatini

Only one citizen had confirmed plans to return at the time of compiling the report

SWAZILAND — As tensions escalate in the Middle East, King Mswati III’s private jet is expected to fly his children and other members of the royal family out of the conflict zone and back to Eswatini.

According to Swaziland News, the royal aircraft will transport the family members from the region amid the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Iran, a conflict that has also drawn in the United States.

Many Eswatini nationals choose to stay despite risks

About 30 ordinary Eswatini citizens living in the United Arab Emirates and neighbouring countries had initially agreed to return home. However, most later changed their minds and decided to remain abroad despite the risks, reportedly fearing the poverty situation in Eswatini.

At the time of compiling this report, only one citizen had confirmed that they would return.

The repatriation effort is being coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the returning citizens, including members of the royal family, expected to arrive in Eswatini later this week.

“We have been informed that the private jet will arrive this week. At first we didn’t believe it until we received official confirmation from a government official,” said one Swazi citizen based in the Middle East.

Acting government spokesperson Thabile Mdluli declined to comment on the repatriation plans.

Wealthy elites pay millions of rands to escape the Middle East

In a related article, the wealthy, such as King Mswati III, have been able to use their extensive resources to escape conflict in the Middle East. Reports stated that wealthy elites are paying up to £260,000 (about R5,6 million) for private jet flights to escape rising tensions in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia has become a key exit route, with private security firms arranging 10-hour SUV transfers to Riyadh before chartering flights to Europe. The surge in demand follows missile and drone strikes across parts of the Gulf, sparking fears that the conflict could escalate further.

Limited flights start operating in the Middle East

South Africans stranded in the Middle East have been urged by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation to take advantage of limited commercial flights still operating out of the region. The government warned that heavy attacks linked to the escalating conflict involving Israel, Iran and the United States are expected to continue in the coming days. More than 6,400 South Africans have registered their presence in the region as authorities work to assist citizens seeking to leave.

Briefly News reported that a South African woman living in Korea for over four years had her long-awaited flight home cancelled after war broke out in the Middle East More than 1,800 flights were cancelled on Saturday after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, shutting down airspace across eight countries Rather than panicking at the airport, the stranded Mzansi woman booked herself into an airport spa hotel while she waited for updates on her flight

