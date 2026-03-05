Limited flights have resumed for South Africans trapped in the Middle East, offering a small window of relief amid ongoing attacks

DIRCO has urged citizens to register with Travel Smart and contact consular support for guidance on returning home safely

Spokesperson Chrispin Phiri warned against non-essential travel, noting that airspace remains volatile and exits must be carefully timed

SOUTH AFRICA — Families and friends of South Africans trapped in the Middle East can finally breathe small sighs of relief, as limited flights have resumed in the region.

A post under the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) Spokesperson Chrispin Phiri's X account has urged citizens in the Middle East to take immediate advantage of these flights to return home.

The department, in a post on its X account, advised those in the region to contact consular support via the DIRCO website at dirco@gov.za for assistance. DIRCO also warned that heavy attacks are expected to continue in the coming days, highlighting the urgent need for South Africans to secure safe passage.

DIRCO urges caution for travellers

Over 6 400 South Africans have already registered their presence in the region through the Travel Smart system, reflecting a sharp increase in concern for their safety. DIRCO spokesperson Chrispin Phiri strongly discouraged non-essential travel to the area, emphasising the volatility of airspace and the need to act quickly when flights are available.

“Most of our citizens are in the UAE and Doha, where our missions can assist them directly if necessary. For those in Bahrain, we can advise on alternative exits via land borders where possible. Airspace in the region remains highly unstable, opening and closing intermittently, and we encourage South Africans to use these small windows to return home,” said Phiri.

Although the original post was removed from DIRCO’s official website, it remains visible on Chrispin Phiri’s personal account. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and register with Travel Smart if they are in affected areas.

The Department has also reiterated its call for all parties involved in the conflict to act with restraint and maintain international law.

DIRCO identifies South Africans in the Middle East

In a related article, President Cyril Ramaphosa assured South Africans that the government is working on bringing the citizens stranded in the Middle East back to the country. The Gulf region turned into a centre of conflict after the US government and Israel attacked Iran on 28 February 2026. Ramaphosa said that the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) is working hard to identify the number of South Africans in the Middle East who require help. He added that the government will make an effort to return those who are struggling to return to South Africa from the Middle East.

Middle East flights grounded due to conflict

South Africans stranded in the Middle East urgently called on the government to intervene after major airports in the region were shut down following escalating military strikes between the United States, Israel and Iran on 28 February 2026. Travellers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi said they were trapped and fearful after flight operations were suspended at some of the world’s busiest aviation hubs. Many reported uncertainty over accommodation, safety, and when they will be able to return home.

Citizen details harrowing experience in the Middle East

Previously, Briefly News reported that Aden Lahoud, a South African citizen, spoke to a news outlet from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where Iranian military forces recently launched missile strikes. Lahoud recounted the harrowing events and how he and his wife reacted, saying they were asleep on the morning of 1 March 2026 when an alarm on their phones alerted them to the attack. Escape was impossible at the time, as approximately 14 flights between South Africa and the UAE had been cancelled, leaving many citizens stranded and anxiously awaiting assistance.

