A South African woman shared her distressing experience after finding herself stranded in Qatar as missile attacks intensified across the Gulf region

She described hearing missiles at different times of the day, while residents were advised to remain indoors

The escalation followed military strikes that triggered retaliation across several Gulf nations, disrupting stability and international travel

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A Mzansi woman stuck in Dubai revealed the emotional toll of being trapped far from home during a geopolitical crisis. The unanswered questions from the government made the situation even harder to process.

The picture on the left showed Thembi in the office. Image: @thembz

Source: TikTok

A South African woman, @thembz.z, shared a worrying update on 3 March 2026 about being stuck in Qatar as missile attacks escalated across the Persian Gulf. She said it was day four of being stranded, with no commercial flights operating, and asked anyone with helpful information to contact her. Her situation unfolded as US-Israeli joint strikes on Iran over the weekend triggered renewed war in the region, followed by Iran retaliating.

After the joint strikes reportedly led to the death of Iran’s supreme leader, Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones not only toward Israel but also across the Gulf. Targets were reported in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. Flights were grounded across several airports as airspace closures and safety threats disrupted civilian travel. Even countries not officially coordinating in the initial strikes were affected, widening instability in the region.

Trapped abroad as regional tensions escalate quickly

User @thembz.z explained that when she checked flight apps, she could only see three aircraft in the sky, all military. She said they were promised updates from authorities but had not received clear communication. She described hearing four missiles in the morning and more at night, while daytime hours were quieter but tense. Residents were reportedly advised via text messages to remain safe indoors.

Mzansi reacted with concern. Many urged her to contact the South African embassy. Others shared prayers and safety tips. Some expressed shock at how quickly tensions had escalated in the Gulf, with fears of World War 3 happening.

Thembi on the right was vlogging about being stuck in Qatar during missile attacks. Image: @thembz.z

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Poloko asked:

“Have you tried contacting the South African embassy there?”

Majozi Jowzy wrote:

“And Qatar hotels have no alcohol. It would kill me to be sober in a situation like this… 🫂😭”

Aubrey the Great wrote:

“Go to the South African embassy and locate them. They will help you out.”

Lolly wrote:

“Please don’t panic. South Africa must also intervene and speak to Iran because Iran has a BRICS membership. Check your nearest SA embassy on your phone. Call and explain your position and situation.”

Carolmasibi wrote:

“This information you’re giving is very important. Thank you so much. My flight is tomorrow from Johannesburg to Doha. They haven’t cancelled yet, so I’m not sure what to do.”

Spikiri..SA wrote:

“Unfortunately, this is just some warm-ups. Real war is coming.”

Mys_ph wrote:

“I hope you don’t get any trauma from this. 😭💔”

Morobi Mosikare 🇿🇦🇿🇦 wrote:

“That must be scary, given that in SA we’re not used to missiles or fighter jets flying around 🙆😮”

Thembelihle wrote:

“This situation in the Middle East reminds me of December when tensions between Thailand and Cambodia escalated. The sound of missiles, F-16 fighter jets flying over, and drones in the sky was terrifying. Our houses were shaking from the explosions. People were running and panicking. That kind of trauma stays with you. I truly pray for everyone going through this right now. 🙏🏽💔”

Maps32 wrote:

“Hi girl. Reach out if you need help. I’m a resident here. Stay strong.”

Leetoenterpriseco asked:

“Is it safer to be indoors or in an open field?”

NGOs wrote:

“Qatar cancelled flights from SA until 09/03. I was due to travel on the 6th.”

Essyfavor wrote:

“Would you even try to fly? 😳 God has us. Don’t panic. We will be safe by God’s grace. Some things only God can intervene in. Stay safe, girl.”

elihle957 wrote:

“Driving to Saudi would be the best option, sthandwa sami. I doubt Qatar will open anytime soon 😞”

John Seema wrote:

“I want those kinds of problems like you have. I’m stuck in Dubai.”

MissTee2 wrote:

“Not to add to the anxiety, but at this point being on the ground is better than being in the air with missiles flying about.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about Dubai missiles

A man from South Africa shared footage of missile interceptions in Qatar amid the ongoing war, leaving Mzansi worried about him.

A South African comedian made a video from Dubai after receiving a government SMS warning residents about a possible missile attack.

A South African woman living in Dubai shared an emotional video after a missile struck a residential building right in front of where she lives.

Source: Briefly News