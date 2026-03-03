A global list ranking the safest countries during a potential world war sparked debate after South Africa was unexpectedly included

The ranking surfaced at a time of heightened global tension, with missile exchanges involving Iran and Israel

South Africans questioned the credibility of the list, responding with humour while pointing out local challenges that made the ranking feel unrealistic

Missile strikes and retaliatory threats in the Middle East placed several cities on high alert, with some regions experiencing bombings and emergency warning systems. As global powers exchanged warnings, online users began speculating about which countries are safe.

TikTok user @codybnx sparked discussion on 2 March 2026 after reacting to a list claiming that certain nations would be safest if a World War 3 broke out, and South Africa was on it. The list also included countries like Chile, Bhutan, New Zealand, Fiji, Iceland, Switzerland, Tuvalu, Greenland, Indonesia and Argentina.

In the last few days, multiple missile and drone exchanges have dominated headlines, heightening anxiety around the world. According to The New York Times, over 100 people were wounded and at least four lost their lives. This comes after Iran launched a large-scale attack involving hundreds of missiles and drones aimed at Gulf cities such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha on 28 February 2026. According to the United Arab Emirates’ defence ministry, a total of more than 540 drones, 165 ballistic missiles and two cruise missiles were directed at the country on Sunday.

SA’s ranking raised eyebrows

Many South Africans were quick to wonder how their country ended up there. The idea that South Africa could be considered safe if a third world war erupted struck many as odd. Geographically, the country is far from most geopolitical hotspots. It is also not part of major military alliances in the Northern Hemisphere, and it does not host large foreign military bases.

Mzansi responded with disbelief and humour on user @codybnx's video. Many joked that whoever made the list probably hadn’t visited the country, citing local challenges such as load shedding, crime rates, and infrastructure strain. It is also not strange considering that South African was also awarded the most friendly country in the world.

Here’s how netizens reacted

Salome wrote:

“South Africa? Bra, it’s not even safe without a war?! 😆”

Makhosi Zinhle commented:

“We can’t even go buy groceries. Lions camp outside shops. It’s so bad, elephants chase us on our way to school.”

BongaDoesLife wrote:

“South Africa has an ongoing civil war. In fact, we still haven’t overcome the great hippo and lion attack of last week. I saw a xenophobic elephant stampede us while a genocidal crocodile swam past our drains. It’s bad.”

Patrick Dorgu wrote:

“They should recruit South Africans. Here are our flags if you get confused 🇳🇬🇿🇼.”

Aunty Zan commented:

“Take us off the list. We don’t have water. The ocean is AI-generated.”

Linnea 🇳🇴🇿🇦 asked:

“When did we move from the highest crime rate in the world to one of the safest places on earth? 🤔”

Sanam Maharaj wrote:

“I’m sorry, South Africa is offline at the moment. Try again after the war. We may still be offline, though.”

Keshstylr commented:

Lee Dee wrote:

“Bro, why are you involving South Africa? 😭 Leave us alone. 😭”

Benedict commented:

“Yeah, we’re allies with Iran and China. So, which RSA is safe? We have a geological advantage.”

Unknown 17 wrote:

“South Africa is not a country. It’s just a decoration to the world.”

