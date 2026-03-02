A Mafikeng woman living in China avoided being stranded after she changed her flight a day early for a heart-melting reason

Iranian attacks on Dubai have caused shutdowns at major airports and left hundreds of passengers stuck in Doha with no way out

South Africans in the comments were torn between praising God for her luck and sharing their own horror stories

A young woman wearing a green outfit on the left, and an image of the message she received from Qatar Airways on the right. Images:@katlego.makgabeane.96

Source: Facebook

A Mafikeng woman got the fright of her life when she realised just how close she came to being caught in the recent travel disaster caused by the bombing from the Iran-US conflict. Katlego, an ESL teacher based in China, posted photos showing how lucky she got on 1 March 2026. She said:

"Guys, I changed my flight from the 28th to the 27th because I missed my man. Now I have friends stuck in Doha, all Qatar flights cancelled, people are injured in Abu Dhabi airport and Dubai, yoh noh! Truly I am God's favourite 🙏🏼 Thank God 🙏🏼"

She shared three images. One was a screenshot from Qatar Airways confirming flights were suspended. The next was a breaking news image of the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel being struck during the Iranian attack. The last one was of airport departure boards showing that all flights had been cancelled.

What happened in the Middle East?

After the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, killing the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran hit back hard, and the entire Gulf region felt it. Dubai International Airport was damaged. Abu Dhabi and Kuwait were also struck. Qatar Airways shut down completely, and Emirates suspended all flights out of Dubai.

According to Reuters, around 4,000 flights were due to land on 1 March 2026 alone. Passengers from all over the globe found themselves stranded. Katlego's friends were among the many left in Doha, going nowhere.

DIRCO also issued an alert urging South Africans in Jordan and Iraq to contact the nearest South African embassy or consulate if they need help.

View the Facebook photos below:

Mzansi shares their travelling trouble

South Africans gathered in the comments section, many sharing how close Facebook user @katlego.makgabeane.96 came to being near danger, and others sharing their own issues due to the conflict:

@Mathapelo Mokoena asked:

"So the ones that are stuck are not God's favourites? 😭"

@Amogelang Amo shared:

"I'm flying to Singapore 🥲 I dodged the Doha one. Bathong, you were so lucky!"

@Hlengiwe Mtshali was unbothered:

"It's not that bad. Iranians were just warning them to stop siding with America."

@Itumeleng Tumi Senne wrote:

"This is bad. My flight this morning is cancelled. I have an urgent meeting on Tuesday. The earliest flight I can get is on Thursday, either Cathay or Singapore 😭😭😭"

@Elizabeth Lizzy Lizzy added:

"Indeed you are, and God sees your heart and soul, and that's how pure it is, and God shall protect you still with all your loved ones and bless you as well."

Screens at the airport showing all flights being cancelled. Images: @katlego.makgabeane.96

Source: Facebook

More people caught in the Iran-US war

Briefly News reported on South Africans stranded in Dubai and Abu Dhabi who were calling on the government to help.

reported on South Africans stranded in Dubai and Abu Dhabi who were calling on the government to help. An SA woman living in South Korea had her trip home cancelled due to the bombing from the Iran-Israeli conflict, but what she chose to do had many in stitches.

A South African man living in Dubai filmed a video from outside his home as bombs went off near the area.

Source: Briefly News