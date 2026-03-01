A European woman based in Austria shared a post listing all the things she cannot stop thinking about when she leaves South Africa

From the food and the people to the landscapes and the wildlife, she said no country has blown her mind quite the way South Africa has

South Africans in the comments were touched by how much of the country she had actually explored, going far beyond the usual Cape Town tourist spots

An Asian woman from Europe taking selfies. Images: @tevxyue

Yue, one half of the Blasian couple behind @tevxyue on TikTok, shared a photo post on 24 January 2026 listing everything she misses about South Africa when she returns to Austria. Yue is of Hakka Chinese heritage with family roots across Malaysia and India, and she visits South Africa regularly with her South African partner, Tevien, who studied in Cape Town. Having travelled widely, she said South Africa stands out in a way few other countries do, and her list explained exactly why.

Food came first. She described South African food as a beautiful blend of cultures. She said the meat, especially, whether it was chicken or beef, always comes out juicy and perfectly cooked, no matter where she eats it. The milk tart got its own special mention, with her saying she dreams about it and cannot wait to have it again every time she visits.

Beyond the food, Yue spoke about the warmth of South African people, saying it was a big difference from life in Europe, where strangers rarely make eye contact. She loved the colour and energy of places like the Bo-Kaap in Cape Town, describing every corner as feeling like a celebration of life. The nature left her speechless. She loved everywhere from the beaches and mountains of the Western Cape to God's Window and Bourke's Luck Potholes in Mpumalanga, and even Kirstenbosch and Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens.

She also visited Kruger National Park, which she called the longest and most wonderful ten hours of her life. As for Boulders Beach, she admitted she had no idea penguins lived in South Africa until she saw them with her own eyes.

Watch the TikTok post below:

Mzansi loves the European woman's opinion on SA

Netizens came together in the comments section, praising TikToker @tevxyue for how she felt about everything she experienced in the country:

@tumisang mokhunoane said:

"Ohhhh yesss, you should come back. I love the fact that you went around South Africa instead of just being in Cape Town, you saw our country for what it is 🇿🇦🌍"

@Kayise added:

"She went around everywhere 🥺 not only one place. Please come back and experience more."

@SamkeloKheswa5 joked:

"And why are you showing everyone? Now they'll all want to come to South Africa 🤦‍♂️😅"

@Namjun$whiphe wrote:

"Now this is what I want to see from tourists. Thank you for respecting our country and its people."

@Department of South Africans said:

"Thank you for visiting the country where all human beings originated 💚💛"

@Nkululeko Mbonambi asked:

"😭 Where is that plate of food from?"

@Miss_T_Zulu corrected:

"Sausages are called sausages and viennas are called viennas."

A plate of samp and curry. Images: @tevxyue

