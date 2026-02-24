An American tourist shared his awe of South Africa’s landscapes, describing the country as stunning, diverse, and truly unforgettable

He praised locals for being friendly, funny, and welcoming, saying their warmth quickly eased his initial fears about crime and made him feel at home

Visiting Robben Island gave him powerful insight into the country’s past, especially learning about Nelson Mandela and the resilience of those who fought for freedom

An American tourist visiting South Africa shared his impressions. He praised the country’s landscapes, welcoming people, tasty food, and rich history, and said the experience exceeded all expectations.

On the left, tourists admired the view, taking photos and soaking in the lively atmosphere of Cape Town. Image: Allan Baxter, Johannes Mann

A 30-year-old American visited South Africa for the first time. User LiesToldbySociety posted in a Reddit group r/solotravel in May 2025 and shared his Impressions of South Africa as an American tourist. He explored Cape Town, Muizenberg, and Simon’s Town. He was amazed by the landscapes. He said the beaches, mountains, and nature were beautiful. He also shared that the scenery was unlike anything he had seen.

He admitted he was nervous at first. He had read about crime before arriving, but locals quickly eased his fears. At a park, a couple asked to borrow his lighter. He panicked at first but realised they only wanted help, and laughed at himself later. User LiesToldbySociety enjoyed the food, and even shared that smoked salmon and local dishes tasted better than in the U.S, and the prices were reasonable. He was surprised by the quality of services and products. He also noticed many American accents, showing that South Africa attracts visitors from abroad.

Mandela’s legacy shapes South Africa’s experience

History made a strong impression, he visited Robben Island and saw Mandela’s prison cell. The tiny cell and worn bedding were humbling as he reflected on how Mandela survived hardships and still had a strong, kind spirit. Interactions with locals were mostly positive and they offered him drinks and food. Others joked about job opportunities linked to race. He said it was interesting to hear different views while exploring the country.

He noticed South Africa has practical amenities, even in remote areas. He was impressed by things like toilet paper in small towns. Despite being called third world, he said the country punches above its weight. In a nutshell, he described South Africa as a beautiful, vibrant, and diverse country. Friendly people, amazing scenery, rich culture, and history made the trip unforgettable. He encouraged other travellers to visit and experience the warmth of locals and the stunning landscapes.

On the right, Cape Town Stadium stood with views of the ocean in the background, highlighting the city’s stunning coastal scenery. Image: Johannes Mann, Tomas Rodriguez

Here’s what netizens said

Wastedyouth86 said:

"Have been to Cape Town many times, and the Garden route as well! Crime has never been an issue for myself, if you look like a tourist, then you may get preyed upon. Have also heard of a lot of African Americans getting robbed due to being fairly lax and thinking they are going to their ancestral roots, forgetting that in Africa, they are not African American but American."

Ed8907 said:

"Have also heard of a lot of African Americans getting robbed due to being fairly lax and thinking they are going to their ancestral roots, forgetting that in Africa, they are not African American but American.”

Vleolove said:

"After two years back and forth from Johannesburg to Los Angeles as a female solo traveller. I realised I loved South Africa so much. Heck! I moved here!! Been living here for two years and my love for the country and more importantly the people has only grown."

Emccm said:

"It’s a beautiful country. You get a lot for your money with anything that involves labour and locally produced things like food. Anything else is really expensive relative to your salary. White Americans don’t move there for the same reason they tend not to move to other African countries. South Africa has very large Greek, Indian and Portuguese populations. Gandhi spent time there, too."

IWantAnAffliction said:

"I would say our accommodation doesn't hold a candle to India and SEA in value for money, and activities and tours there are also cheaper + it's safe (at least for men, and still better for women) so you can walk around a lot (which is one of my favourite things to do). Pros and cons, but yeah, South Africa is an awesome tourist destination, and definitely the cheapest safaris in Africa."

Dmgamble said:

"How was the load shedding?"

Olderthanbefore said:

"Load shedding has been reduced dramatically since the last election. I suggest we've had 20 hours out in the last six months, in total. Compared to two years ago, it is an improvement beyond words."

Ed8907 said:

"I will be travelling there in July, and I don't know what to expect. First, I know I am travelling in the middle of winter, so my itinerary will be flexible enough to deal with potential rain and bad weather. It was sadly the only option that I had. I had dreamed of visiting South Africa since I was a teenager, and it's the only dream destination that I have not been able to visit.”

Thewondrouswizard said:

"Mixed (but white passing) American here who visited a couple of years ago and lived there for 6 months a decade ago. The highs for the country are incredibly high. Insanely beautiful, amazing food, wonderful locals who seem genuinely warm and interested in you, comparatively, our money goes very far. Reminds me of Southern California on steroids with the mountains/ocean/flora/fauna.”

