An American real estate investor relocated to Cape Town and claimed the quality of life in Mzansi feels far better than what he experienced in the United States

He believes earning and spending in South Africa allows for greater comfort and peace compared to the financial pressure he felt back home

His Instagram apartment tour sparked mixed reactions on Instagram, with some supporting his views on lifestyle value while others questioned the broader reality for locals

An American real estate investor has turned heads after settling in Cape Town and claiming his quality of life is far better than what he experienced back home in the United States.

Tyran Wesby said coming to Mzansi brought him peace of mind compared to the anxiety he felt in the US. Images: @kingwesby

Tyran Wesby, a world traveller and construction entrepreneur, shared his views after relocating to the Mother City and touring his modern apartment on 15 February 2026.

Wesby has also visited Johannesburg and Durban. He believes that having money on the African continent stretches further than it does in the United States. He argued that comfort and lifestyle feel elevated in South Africa. The traveller also said that his experience changed his outlook on where he sees real value and peace.

A different pace of life

Cape Town has long attracted foreign visitors. The city is known for its mountain views, beaches and luxury apartments overlooking the ocean. In recent years, investors have moved in, drawn by the exchange rate and relatively affordable property compared to major US cities like New York or Los Angeles.

Coastal areas in the Western Cape continue to see international interest. Estate agents say buyers from Europe and North America often find they can rent or purchase spacious apartments at a fraction of the price they would pay abroad. This trend has boosted short-term rental markets and high-end developments.

Wesby appears to be part of that wave. He posted an Instagram clip showing off his Cape Town apartment and spoke about the difference he feels living in Africa. He described a sense of ease and freedom. He compared daily life in America to constant pressure, and said he feels calmer in Mzansi.

Wesby’s social media bio describes him as a world traveller with ties to both America and South Africa. He shares content about international travel.

See the Instagram video here:

Social media reacts to bold claims

Many South Africans welcomed his praise, while others pointed out that this experience depends heavily on income levels and location.

@alex_verghis commented:

"You are in the gem of Africa, Cape Town.🔥"

@jayyandbiggie wrote:

"Isn’t Cape Town influenced by Europe?"

@nondu__love said:

"Don’t share this information.😂"

@bevanmaleiba noted:

“You are not in Africa, my brother. Try living in the black neighbourhoods. Visit Gugulethu.”

@ngcebs said:

“Africa is rising.”

@dashofcool_mpho wrote:

“South Africa is full of love, not just on the socials. Pure love with real people.”

Tyran Wesby during his visit to Durban. Image: @kingwesby

