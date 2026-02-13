An American woman posted a video telling people about South Africa and her most recent observations

The TikTokker moved to South Africa, and most recently, she made notes about South Africa

The lady's video talking about South African women resonated with many people

An American in South Africa shared her impression of the way South African women look. The lady told people about her most recent realisation since moving to the country.

American shared thoughts on SA women's bodies. Image: @aliyahsinterlude

Source: TikTok

The American joined others who shared their experiences visiting South Africa for extended stays. A TikTok video posted on 4 February 2026 went viral, and people discussed whether or not they agreed with the American's take on Mzansi women's bodies.

In a post on TiktTok an American woman, @aliyahsinterlude, said that South African women are stunning. She said faces are often cute, but their bodies are always surprising. The American said that a lot of South African women usually have sculpted bottoms. She said when a South African woman turns around, she always has a "wagon". Watch the video of her hyping South African women.

South Africans discuss women's bodies

Many people shared their thoughts on the American observation. South African women agreed with her and today share their speculations on South African women's body structures. Most agreed that the beauty standard for women in Mzansi is to have a sizeable bottom. Despite the reputation, cosmetic surgeries are becoming more commonplace. A rise in public figures with BBLs highlights the beauty standard. Read people's comments about South African's body standard below:

The American's TikTok video sparked discussion about South African's beauty standards. Image: Lucretius Mooka

Source: UGC

Ivory Channell agreed with the Americans' conclusion:

"No for real! Like a literal dumpy!!"

masegomosoang admitted she fit the body standard:

"Hey there from a blessed, cutie patootie with a wagon 🤭🤭😜😜💐💐💐recieved☺️."

Mango also confessed she had no curves:

"Shuthi I’m not South African enough o😭"

tamia saffier shared a different experience:

"I wish I fell into this category of cutie patootie South Africans 😭😭😭, instead I just have a long back

Saaki shared the reality of not being curvaceous:

"It's very hard living in South Africa without a nyash. 🥺"

ayandaddy related to not being curvy:

"Seeing this as a South African woman with no behind 😪"

Miz Cambell agreed that women in Mzansi were mostly natural:

"BBLs IN SA ?? I don’t know her. 🤣"

LU KALA was confirmed the TikTokker's claim:

"Facts, it’s insane. Gods gave people, I swear😭"

Rands remind American of USA's racism

Briefly News previously reported that a lady on TikTok posted a video discussing money in South Africa. She pointed out what stood out to her about money in South Africa and compared the currency to that of the US.

The video of the American realising that America may be behind fascinated South Africans. The video that the woman shared on 27 January 2026 made people realise just how much thought was put into reforming South Africa after apartheid.

South Africans flooded the young lady's comment section discussing the difference between South African and American money. Many viewers agreed that Mzansi made an effort to address the past of apartheid.

Source: Briefly News