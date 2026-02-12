Media personality Clement Manyathela paid tribute to late journalist Tshidi Madia during SONA preparations

Tshidi, whose passing prompted heartfelt condolences from politicians, was a respected political reporter who contributed to South African democracy

Social media users expressed their love and memories of Tshidi in response to Clement's touching post

Clement Manyathela had Tshidi Madia during SONA preparation. Images: @joy_zelda / X, @clementmanyathela / Instagram

The late veteran journalist and Eyewitness News' Associate Editor of Politics, Tshidi Madia, received a touching tribute from media personality Clement Manyathela as the State of the Nation Address (SONA) commenced. The beloved reporter's death (27 August 2025) rocked the nation, including politicians, who sent their condolences.

Clement took to his X (formerly Twitter) account on 12 February 2026, hours before the political gathering. He posted a picture of himself and Tshidi, smiling as they communicated with each other and captioned the post:

"Missing you at #SONA2026."

Take a look at the X picture posted on Clement's account below:

Clement Manyathela touching post dedicated to Tshidi Madia. Image: @TheRealClementM

Tshidi, who died after a short illness, was a well-respected political journalist and broadcaster who earned recognition for her professional integrity, her contribution to South African democracy, and her mentorship of younger journalists.

South Africans remember Tshidi Madia

Clement's post led many people in the industry and local members of the online community to express their heartfelt messages in the comment section.

eNCA reporter and anchor Heidi Giokos wrote:

"I've been thinking about her a lot lately."

@KagiSpeaks added in the comment section:

"She would be covering #SONA2026 with so much enthusiasm and wit."

After seeing the heartwarming dedication post, @MantloroRammala shared under it:

"Love really lived here."

@Sonndi_M agreed with Clement and said:

"Yeah, we all miss her! May her soul continue to rest in perfect peace."

