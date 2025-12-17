Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda recently honoured DJ Warras, who passed away on Reconciliation Day

The award-winning broadcaster took to social media on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, to bid farewell to Warras

South Africans took to Mdoda's social media post to pay tribute to the late YFM radio personality

Anele Mdoda mourns DJ Warras. Image: ShadyLuker

Source: Twitter

TV producer Anele Mdoda bid farewell to her industry colleague, DJ Warras, whose real name is Warrick Stock, who passed away on 16 December 2025.

Warrick topped social media trends this week when his comments about his death resurfaced online, hours after he was gunned down in Johannesburg.

The late radio and TV presenter also had social media buzzing when DSTV's channel, Mzansi Magic, paid tribute to him.

The 947 radio personality paid tribute to Warras on her X account on Wednesday, 17 December 2025.

"Warras, the father. My favourite version of Warras. Lala ke bhuti," (Rest in peace, brother), she wrote.

South Africans pay tribute to Warras

@ayanda_ngcethe replied:

"He was vocal about what he wished for the country. Martyr died for his belief in making South Africa great again. R.I.P. DJ Warras."

@ThereYouGooh responded:

"A child is left fatherless. It is so sad!"

@ChristianMugabo reacted:

"May his soul rest in peace."

@Thekelo_ wrote:

"The role player. A thing needed so much in this day and age."

@KSs1_n reacted:

"Life is cut short for him, and his suffering ended then, but the pain his family is feeling is incomparable. Death really alters."

@JesseFJacobs said:

"Rest In Peace Warrick 'DJ Warras' Stock. This country has indeed become a Mafia state, where those who try to end crime get assassinated."

@EFFGautengProv replied:

"EFF Gauteng mourns the tragic and untimely death of popular DJ and media personality, Warrick Stock (40), affectionately known as DJ Warras."

@coenvlietstra said:

"I am praying and hoping this wakes us up and that Warras' death leads to something bigger and better for the entire country! We must not turn away from this!"

@cyandwandwa wrote:

"The family has asked us all as South Africans to please remove such for now, for the sake of his kids and his mother. Haikabi just saying fam."

@MoeraneMK replied:

"Clearly #Warras was assassinated, the question is: was it by his opinion on the state security capture or his work in reclaiming hijacked buildings? Either way, this proves we live in a Mafia state. We have lost one intelligent patriot that we have lost."

@okaMashaba said:

"I'm really devastated. Criminals are after our patriots. We need to reclaim our country from ANC and DA Criminals."

Anele Mdoda bids farewell to DJ Warras. Images: Zinthatu

Source: Instagram

SA reacts to DJ Warra's last post on X about weapons and thieves

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular radio and television personality, DJ Warras, who was shot and killed in Johannesburg, posted about weapons before his death.

The death of the media personality, who died on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, shocked South African.

Fans, as well as industry colleagues, took to social media this week to pay tribute to him.

Source: Briefly News