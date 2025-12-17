Legendary Tshivenda actor Gabriel Temudzani had social media buzzing this week when he vacationed in Italy

Temudzani, who is famously known for playing the character of Chief Azwindini Mukwevho on Muvhango , shared clips of his vacation on social media

Fans of the media personality and the SABC2 soapie took to his social media post to comment on his video

Fan-favourite South African actor Gabriel Temudzani, who played Azwindini Mukwevho on SABC2's soapie Muvhango, caused a buzz this week when he went on holiday in Italy.

Temudzani, who played the chief character for nearly 20 years, previously bid farewell to the Tshivenda soapie on social media.

SABC2 previously surprised its viewers when it cancelled the long-running soapie after 28 years on television and replaced it with Pimville, produced by Bakwena Productions.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared a video on his X account on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, of the actor vacationing in Milan.

The actor shared the clip on his Instagram account on Tuesday, 16 December 2025 and captioned the post:

"I am out here thinking, 'What can I do to have this snow in Venda Nzhelele?'” 💭

Fans of the popular actor and cancelled soapie took to social media to comment on his videos and photos in Milan, Italy.

Social media users respond to the clip

@LimpopoDaddy reacted:

"Selfish king didn't even take Vho Susan with him."

Popular politician Melusi Gigaba commented on his post:

"Bring us some ice 🧊."

Agrinette123 replied:

"Have fun, my friend😂😂."

@LilaSonga said:

"Muvhango pension is long."

@KennaComfort reacted:

"At least he’s safe there in Italy. We’re here in South Africa, scared for our lives."

@KhotsiALutendo replied:

"It’s 'Azwindini' for us."

@Mqammy_Enhle wrote:

"Azwindini, where is Susan chief?"

@beast_modefl3x commented:

"I will forever see the brother as Chief Azwindini‍."

@ThabiSoul_Deep replied:

"He is always travelling. When is he playing Muvhango?"

@DDT_PM said:

"Unemployed, yet always on holiday... Make it make sense."

@wannganwana wrote:

"He's living a soft life and keeping it low-key. He's been traveling a lot."

@victimsync01 reacted:

"The year is 2030.. And we have no donations, uyezwa Temudzani."

@BeardedPriest1 responded to Musa Khawula's post and wrote:

"I thought you would say failed actor what, what."

@TmPhuthu said:

"Chief Azwi.... The only Venda king we know."

@rozohhh replied:

"He really doesn't play about his December."

Drdeethandophyliss reacted:

"Ask Santa, 🎅 please.😂."

@TshepoCM1 wrote:

"That Azwindini bag is heavy neeeh?"

@sizwemguni said:

"He left Vhangani and Susan."

Muvhango cast bid farewell to the SABC2 soapie

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the cast of SABC2's cancelled popular show Muvhango took to the show's social media to bid farewell to the soapie.

The show previously shared behind-the-scenes videos and photos of the actors shooting their final scenes of the soapie in Limpopo.

Fans of the long-running show took to the soapie's social media post to say goodbye to the cast and crew of the Tshivenda show.

