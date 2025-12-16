Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa had social media buzzing this week when he showed off his latest dance moves

The musician and actor received mixed reviews for his dancing skills in Hungani Ndlovu's latest video

South Africans and fans of the SABC1 soapie commented on the actor clip on Monday, 16 December 2025

'Skeem Saam' fans comment on a video of Clement Maosa's dancing.

Musician and popular actor Clement Maosa, who plays the role of Kwaito Seakamela on Skeem Saam, received mixed reviews this week for his dance moves.

Maosa was spotted dancing with his on-screen brother Hungani Ndlovu, who plays the role of Thabo "Tbose" Maputla on the educational soapie.

The former Scandal! actor Hungani Ndlovu made headlines this year when he and former casting director and actress Stephanie Ndlovu announced their divorce on social media.

Skeem Saam star Hungani Ndlovu shared a video dancing with Maosa on his Instagram account on Monday, 15 December 2025.

"Dezemba is Dezemba’reng!!🤩🕺🏾🔥," he captioned the clip.

Social media reacts to Maosa and Ndlovu's dance moves

Misunderstood2018 replied:

"Clement is fighting for his life a little bit there😂."

Quest001 said:

"This song is closing December as it should 😂."

BK Unleashed responded:

"I love seeing people dance and be happy while dancing, man! 🥺."

Azimsisane reacted

"The Maputla sons and cousins 🔥."

Lungile Nkuna replied:

"Kwaito didn't mind his mistake. He continued and did his best, the guys at the back dancing in capital letters."

Kebakay wrote:

"Clement looks so happy to be doing that last move 😂🔥🔥."

Ntobekhayayaoz said:

"@msunderstood2018 he missed one step and came back like he never lost it.... 'Fighting for his life'? Aowa ... Must have named you. Because you never say a dancer is fighting for his life when they are dancing."

Nap Andrewz wrote:

"Wait a minute.. is that Makwaikwai?"

AnnaNkutu replied:

"The last move is Peanut's signature move 😂."

@BackToBasicxs said:

"He’s pretty much an excellent dancer, but he needs the black sauce. He has it, of course, but he needs to just forget what he learnt wherever they taught him and hone in on his pure, untrained black South African rhythm. That’s where the sauce is."

@chiefcebo_ reacted:

"This is not a natural South African street dance style. This is practiced choreography, and you can tell it took years to practice and try to perfect, but still can't be perfect because he does not have it in him. This is something I would do after those lessons. The natural ones from Soweto don't even plan their next move. It just flows unpredictably."

'Skeem Saam' viewers are puzzled by Clement Maosa's dancing.

Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa brags about his qualifications

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Skeem Saam star and musician Clement Maosa revealed that not only is he a talented actor, but he is also educated.

Maosa's post about being worried for South Africa's future has sparked a debate online, prompting negative reactions from peeps.

The popular actor was then forced to brag about his qualifications to silence a critic, and Mzansi applauded him for it.

