Singer and former reality TV star Kelly Khumalo caused a stir on social media on Sunday, 14 December 2025, with her latest photo

A before-and-after photo of Khumalo led social media users to believe that the songwriter may have bleached her skin

Netizens accused the musician of having her skin bleached in the latest picture, as she appeared darker in an older photo

SA compares before and after photos of Kelly Khumalo: "She bleached her skin"

Source: Instagram

Actress and singer Kelly Khumalo caused a buzz on social media over the weekend when her old photo was compared to the latest picture.

Khumalo, who recently compared polygamous marriages to single mothers, appears to be much darker in the older picture.

The singer is the latest media personality to be accused of bleaching her skin after Khanyi Mbau and Ayanda Ncwane.

Social media user @am_blujay shared before-and-after photos of the singer's skin on his X account on Sunday, 14 December 2025.

"We are too focused on Khanyi Mbau ignoring Kelly Khumalo, this is bleaching," he wrote.

Social media users respond to the singer's pics

@TamsinTimes said:

"Okare ke Mshoza!" (She looks like Mshoza).

@heisalive4all replied:

"I'll be the only black remaining because I'm too broke to bleach my black a*s."

@Past_2Present wrote:

"She's always been open about it, though."

@KhanyoDee said:

"I wanted to say this. Even Khanyi has also always been open about hers."

@Roman_Soy40 responded:

"LOL, is the light-skinned lady Kelly for real?"

@kubayi99 reacted:

"She's preparing to be invisible by the time the court issues a warrant of arrest."

@wgodfrey32 replied:

"Bleaching of a higher level. She's definitely more dangerous now."

@Bra_Lopz said:

"Why does she look like she is using those whitening Nigerian creams?"

@mrsnare_j reacted:

"Whatever she’s using looks dangerous, it's cooking her face up."

@OnePablo20 wrote:

"How can someone be this insecure? Why don't we ever see black men bleaching themselves?"

@lucky_dybala said:

"If you don't know, you won't believe it's the same person."

@Wahaenne responded:

"Chef Caro did the most here! Uvuthiwe uGirl!"

@BeeNubian commented:

"Is this the same person?"

@nata59443 said:

"Second pic, it's as if her blood cells are boiling."

@simba_chitanda wrote:

"Focused on the snake, ignoring the Scorpion indeed...Temu yellow bone."

@Thabelome replied:

"What if she is not, she is just aging like fine wine."

@DebSeb1994 responded:

"What are these women doing to their skin? It's Khanyi, the late Mshoza, and now Kelly? Yoh! Maybe poverty is making me feel some type of way. Maybe if I had access to the money they have, I'd feel differently."

SA compares before and after photos of Kelly Khumalo: "She bleached her skin"

Source: Instagram

Teffo says a warrant of arrest for Kelly Khumalo is not executed

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Advocate Teffo alleged during an interview with MacG that a warrant of arrest for Kelly Khumalo was not executed.

The advocate, who worked on the murder case of the late Senzo Meyiwa, says there were 6 warrants of arrest.

This comes after the controversial advocate claimed that he was offered R45 million while he was in prison.

Source: Briefly News