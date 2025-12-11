Big Brother Mzansi winner Sweet Guluva was spotted attending Black Coffee Foundation's charity dinner

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a picture of the star's unimpressive outfit

Many netizens couldn't help but drag the reality TV star for dressing up in a "Nelson Mandela" inspired outfit

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Sweet Guluva attended Black Coffee's charity dinner. Image: @sweet_guluva

Source: Instagram

Eisaan! Unfortunately, this time around, his outfit just didn't land the way he had pictured it to have. The popular reality TV star Sweet Guluva found himself being the talk of the town on social media regarding his recent "drip."

Known for his charming and bubbly personality, the Big Brother Mzansi winner found himself being dragged by internet warriors on X (formerly Twitter) after the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a picture of him being spotted attending Black Coffee Foundation's charity dinner.

Many netizens were disappointed by his dress code, as some even thought he wore a "Nelson Mandela" inspired outfit. This photo was posted on Wednesday, 10 December 2025, and it garnered over 62K views and over 130 comments.

See the picture below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans roast Sweet Guluva

Shortly after the photo went viral on social media, many netizens couldn't help but roast the influencer for his hideous outfit he wore to rub shoulders with the most elite people in the country. Many flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@DreadyPrince asked:

"Who gave him Mandelas clothes?"

@_tomi24 questioned:

"What is he wearing?"

@Sisae_Mamkhwebu said:

"Who is his stylist? Or we don’t get it cause we don’t have money?"

@HermainExcel wrote:

"What is he wearing? Ohh, I almost forgot he's Zulu."

@LehulaMary commented:

"Whoever told him this outfit will look good on him lied to him."

@MaganoNdji71412 wrote:

"The outfit is for the rich, you're all poor, you won't understand. Hugs to you all, you will soon make it."

Sweet Guluva roasted for his weird outfit. Image: @sweet_Guluva

Source: Instagram

Who is Sweet Guluva?

Sweet Guluva's real name is Akhonamathemba Mbele, but the reality TV figure is best known by his professional moniker.

He hails from rural KwaZulu-Natal and became a household name via his Big Brother Mzansi appearance and subsequent win.

appearance and subsequent win. Sweet Guluva’s biography tells the story of a man who, despite some hardships in life, remained dedicated to his vision and became a household name through his endearing persona and savvy when in the Big Brother Mzansi house.

Big Brother Mzansi fans gift Sweet Guluva a fat cheque

Briefly News previously reported that Big Brother Mzansi's Sweet Guluva recently had social media buzzing when he received hundreds of thousands of rands from his fans following Ashley Ogle's R150k cheque.

The fan-favourite reality TV star made headlines in April when he reaffirmed his relationship with former Big Brother Mzansi star, Ashley Ogle, in his home province, KwaZulu-Natal. YouTube channel LifeAfterBBMzansi shared a video on 14 July 2025 of Guluva receiving his cheque while surrounded by his family, fans, and friends.

Source: Briefly News