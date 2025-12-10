A photo of Grace Mondlana without makeup went viral on X after Musa Khawula posted it

The entertainment blogger shared the post with a simple caption that did not mimic his usual spicy controversy

Users on the platform debated the legitimacy of saying the picture was natural, with some saying it was still enhanced by iPhone and filters

Popular South African influencer, content creator, and aspiring producer Grace Mondlana trended on X after controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula posted a makeup-free photo of her.

It's not the first time that Mondlana trended for a picture of her bare face.

The star, who once flaunted her R495K car online, is one of Mzansi's most talked-about influencers in 2025.

Khawula captioned his post: "Grace Mondlana shows off her face without makeup."

See the X post below:

Fans light up the comments section

Social media was set ablaze, with fans making their opinions known in the comments section. One user, @NtateKarabo1, was absolutely savage, commenting:

"Correction: 'no makeup but with a filter.'"

@ChrisExcellTrans echoed the sentiment above, posting:

"She must show us her face without using an iPhone in the sun."

@Jabstar_86 also noted:

"Filters all the way!"

@Neville_stn directed a question at Khawula, asking:

"Filter yona ke [what about the filter,] Musa?"

But not everyone commenting was a hater or critic. @RealMadamCoco wrote:

"She has good skin. Businesswoman and boss babe!"

@Pabi_april left an admiring comment, writing:

"She's so pretty."

@Cataliya4 complimented the influencer, too, leaving the comment:

"She’s got such a cute smile I love her down."

@LadyMpopi kept the compliments rolling. She wrote:

"Beautiful confident lady. I love how she doesn't let haters get to her."

@kgeewhite17 praised Mondlana on some:

"I love a girl that is comfortable in her own skin."

@MissyLP crowned Mondlana, writing:

"The cream of influencers in Mzansi!"

Another user, @SageWaseSouthAh, brought up the recent past, stating:

"This is the legend that made Musa and other influencers pay for overpriced alcohol at that event."

The user referenced Mondlana's highly publicised end-of-year function for influencers and other celebrities, where some guests claimed they were humiliated.

Grace Mondlana hosts 300 guests at end-of-year function

Mondlana threw a large end-of-year party and by all accounts, it was a great event, save for her behaviour that humiliated some guests.

Some of the stars spotted at the function included Cyan Boujee, Pabi Cooper, and Njelic.

While the artists gave lively performances that won them the spotlight, Mondlana forcefully took it back. This behaviour trended more than the event itself, with some guests later giving their reviews of the party.

Grace Mondlana's prior bare face divides fans

Mondlana previously went viral for yet another bare face reveal.

At the time, an X user with a focus on entertainment commentary had uploaded the comparative images of Mondlana, using the caption "Grace Mondlana without makeup."

In a previous Briefly News report, the images were shared. Fan reaction to the photos mirrored the typical South African online savagery where users tend to aim for out-savaging one another.

