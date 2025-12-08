South African popiano singer Tyla recently impressed fans with her outfit

The 23-year-old star's IG post attracted a lot of comments, earning engagement in the hundreds of thousands

The Water hitmaker received both praise and shade from users

Tyla showed off her outfit online and fans were impressed. Image: Tyla

South African multi-award-winning singer and songwriter Tyla continues to impress her online fans every chance she gets. Recently, the 23-year-old star posted a video of her trip to India on her Instagram page.

The Chanel hitmaker has been on the road. Prior to her visit to India, she was in the Philippines.

While in the Philippines, the talented star reportedly declined the champagne glass offered to her. Fans online expressed pride, saying that the star impressed them.

Tyla captioned the post: "Went to India for the first time. @nancytyagi___ stayed up all night designing and hand making this Saree inspired look 4 me. She is insane."

Watch the video in the post below:

Fans show their love

@gyre_sa commented:

"Queen of the world, ke sana!"

More commenters focused on her choice of song for the post. @sujalroyy said:

"The song choice is diabolical."

Another user, @autizchirag, wrote:

"Tyla, we do have songs other than this."

@urbanlovesbaddies marvelled:

"Bro really searched 'Indian song'."

@tylaclouds wrote:

"Did you really have to use that sound?"

@anyonebutsia rebuked the seeming obsession with Tyla's choice of song, writing:

"I don't know why y'all are so obsessed with this song. It's like hearing 1000 mosquitoes flying around your ear."

@bolly_illusion continued anyway, writing:

"Gorgeous, sis! But this song choice is not the one! LOL."

@duh_03xo had a different take, commenting:

"Your PR team just loves watching you make a fool of yourself. OMG."

For those who don't know what the fuss about the song is, one user, @v__1995d, came to the rescue, explaining:

"She used the same song as the one Kim Kardashian used for her story on the Ambani wedding."

Tyla stays in touch with her South African roots

Shooting to global stardom has not deterred Tyla from keeping in touch with her roots.

Recently the global superstar did the unthinkable in Johannesburg. Against all rational thought, Tyla went to ride in a taxi in Johannesburg CBD wearing Chanel.

The catch is that the Joburg CBD is notorious for muggings and robberies. So, for Tyla or anyone, for that matter, to be roaming around, flaunting luxury items, it must have taken real bravery.

Locals were caught by surprise seeing the Grammy Award-winner in downtown Johannesburg in the middle of the week, casually riding the taxi while interacting with her supporters. But in her defence, she merely wanted to connect with her roots, as some social media users observed at the time.

Tyla was seen in a taxi in Joburg CBD. Image: Tyla

Tyla is a Hollywood success

The South African muso has dominated the charts since her musical come up. For a girl born in South Africa, faced with relatively fewer opportunities for success, Tyla is doing massively well on the global stage.

Briefly News previously reported that the star made history by earning a spot on Rolling Stone’s prestigious list following her debut album Tyla.

