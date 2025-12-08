Former Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Christall Kay made an exciting announcement regarding her music

The reality TV star shared a preview of her upcoming song, posted by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on the microblogging platform X

Mzansi flooded the comments section with their reactions to Christall Kay's new track

Christall Kay previewed her upcoming track in a viral video. Image: christallkay

Real Housewives of Johannesburg's TV star and businesswoman Lydia Judith Kay, known by her stage name Christall Kay, posted a preview of her upcoming song on her Instagram account.

Christall's video was reshared on X by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

Christall, who was called out over a "petty" tribute to Douw Steyn, can be seen in the video, radiating confidence while adorned in colourful, varying pieces of clothing that change as the video progressed.

The video can be seen on Musa Khawula's X account below:

Fans comment on the song

The comments section saw online users flock to leave their opinions on Christall's new offering.

As it's custom with Twitter streets, notorious for being rough, netizens did not hold back on even less-than-pleasant comments.

One user, @BhunuMM, left a rhetorical question, writing:

"Kwenziwani la [What is she doing?]"

@Sisa_Magwaza commented:

"Lo mculo uwudlala uma ukuyiphi i mood [In what mood does one play this music?]"

@Love_Love_Light exclaimed:

"Christall, my baby. Kodwa uyathanda sikhulume. Awthandi masithuli [You really do want us to talk, hey? You don't want to see us quiet.]"

The user's comment insinuated that Christall was forcing negativity out of people by making music that will have people certainly saying something negative about it.

Another naysayer opined:

"It's important to have kids and grandkids to invest in so you won't waste your time doing shocking and embarrassing things nkare o na le badimo [as if you had an ancestral calling]."

@LePirates4Life doubled down on the above sentiment, stating:

"OMG! What did we do to deserve this? 😂😂"

User, @heisenbag joked:

"Rebecca Malope has competition now."

@AbutiDitiro commented:

"Being rich is so nice. She doing this for fun! She knows she can't sing. She's just having careless fun."

The comments section was not without those showing love to Christal, who once opened up about falling for a man 20 years younger than her.

One user, @RealMadamCoCo, led the charge of positivity, commenting:

"This is actually a nice track. It's one of those nice and easy tracks they play at malls. It's just that we are too used to amapiano, so, we easily dismiss other good songs."

@Qhaka28 affirmed:

"It sounds like it will be a banger."

@Olwethumtati observed:

"I just needs a house beat. She can actually do well as a deep house music vocalist."

@HappyMolokomme posted:

"This might be a banger."

@PrettyBlue20221 gave her a thumbs up, commenting:

"I love her. One thing she’s sure about in this life is that she is a singer and that’s all. She’s living her dream, whether the music is sold or not."

Fans had mixed reactions to former ‘RHOJ’ star's new song. Image: Supplied

Christall Kay dances to Tyla's song

A video of Christal dancing to Tyla's song went viral, prompting admiration online.

Briefly News previously reported that fans loved the video and called her a vibe.

