Popular reality TV star Christal Kay recently attended musician Tyla's concert in South Africa

The R eal Housewives of Johannesburg reality star and businesswoman had social media buzzing with her dance moves

South Africans took to the businesswoman's video and revealed they were impressed by her dance moves

‘Real Housewives of Johannesburg’ star Christal Kay dances to Tyla. Image: Mthayia16

Source: Twitter

Former Real Housewives of Johannesburg reality TV star Christal Kay recently had social media buzzing when a video of her dancing at Tyla's show was shared on social media on Sunday, 19 January.

Kay who previously admitted to falling in love with a man 20 years younger than her impressed South Africans with her dance moves.

Social media user_Siphelele shared a video of Kay dancing at the Grammy-award-winning singer's recent show in Mzansi.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald also shared a video of Kay with Lasizwe at Tyla’s final Homecoming concert.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans impressed by her video

@yivaasko_ replied:

“Tyla as a back up singer at Christall’s show”

@Domdeli said:

"She can’t dance to save her life. She has no rhythm."

@donotreplyemail wrote:

"I don't know, I kinda like the care free attitude. Let her live!"

@C0ffeeNoMilk wrote:

"I was literally staring her from the door, the show was about to end. Well, she still has the moves."

@C0ffeeNoMil responded:

"I was literally staring her from the door, the show was about to end. Well, she still has the moves."

@ntwanie said:

"Arg I love Christal so much, an unproblematic happy go lucky lady."

@ShangeoMkhulu replied:

"People in her section got two shows for the price of one."

@asante_n2 said:

"Oh Christal my girl, ndikthanda (I love you) down."

@NontobekoMajok3 replied:

"I read it all wrong, I thought you were saying Christal Kay and Tyla’s concert."

@Ms_Logical responded:

"Bathong say hi to Christall. O mmotse (tell her) I like her music."

@MphoSekat said:

"Harbor Christall looks amazing #TylaOnShowmax."

SA is impressed by Christal Kay. Images: Phil Mphela and Mthinyane16

Source: Twitter

'Real Housewives of Johannesburg' season 3 trailer

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2023 that South Africans were not happy with the season three trailer of the reality TV show.

The trailer showed what the new and old cast members will be bringing to the show, and caused a social media frenzy.

Source: Briefly News