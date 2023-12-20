Real Housewives of Johannesburg is said to be facing money troubles after it was reported that its cast has not been paid

Sonia Mbele Films, which produces the show, has also been exposed for allegedly going months without paying the RHOJ cast

Mzansi weighed in on the speculations while throwing shade at Sonia and the cast

‘Real Housewives of Johannesburg’ and Sonia Mbele Films are under fire for reportedly failing to pay their cast. Images: thee_sonia

Source: Instagram

It looks like Real Housewives of Johannesburg is in a sticky situation. According to the grapevine, the show has failed to pay its cast and production house, Sonia Mbele Films.

Netizens shared their thoughts on the scandal, where some offered solutions while others claimed Sonia used the money to fund her alleged BBL.

Real Housewives of Johannesburg faces payment scandal

Another day, another show is accused of failing to pay its stars. This time, the award-winning reality show Real Housewives of Johannesburg is being exposed over alleged non-payment.

According to a series of (X) posts by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, the RHOJ cast is still waiting on their money.

Moreover, the show's production house, Sonia Mbele Films, run by the former Generations star, is said to have an outstanding balance of over R600K in addition to the R12M they received. The company has allegedly failed to pay certain cast members' outstanding balances, some dating back to July 2023:

Mzansi weighs in on RHOJ drama

Netizens gave their thoughts on how the show could avoid their alleged money troubles:

MuziieMthembu advised:

"Sonia Mbele Films needs to sell this franchise to Showmax, bring LeJoy, Lebo And Thobekile as the return faces, then we're good."

Thabang4real said:

"Whoever is producing Durban housewives must be given this city as well."

MissMbongwa asked:

"Can they give this franchise to whoever did the housewives of the Wynlande? Because my girls are struggling, but they deserve better."

Meanwhile, some spicy netizens claimed Sonia Mbele boxed the money meant for the RHOJ cast. Previously, the actress faced backlash over her claims that she was a millionaire in her twenties:

KK_Phatlane joked:

"Ntombi had a choice, and she chose the BBL, wethu."

biccapital recalled:

"I read somewhere that their executive producer was fighting in clubs with some couple and also missing her court dates cos she wasn't feeling well."

paballo_maseko said:

"Sonia used the money for her BBL. Sorry, ladies."

Sonia Mbele allegedly faced an incurable disease

In an earlier report, Briefly News revealed the details behind Sonia Mbele's alleged health crisis, where it was alleged that the actress is suffering from an incurable disease.

According to an alleged statement, Sonia shared that she has been forced to make several lifestyle changes.

