Thembi Seete's hot scenes in Adulting Season 2 have sparked a heated debate online

Fans shared thoughts on her acting, with some praising her portrayal while others felt she went too far

viewers debated the actress's choice and the show's direction, reflecting a mix of support and criticism

Thembi Seete is trending on social media following the release of Adulting Season 2 's latest episode. Fans have shared thoughts on the star's acting skills and new role.

Thembi Seete’s hot scenes on 'Adulting' Season 2 sparked a debate online. Image: @thembiseete

Source: Instagram

Thembi Seete's saucy scenes cause a buzz

Adulting viewers have been counting the minutes to the release of the show's new episode. The Showmax telenovela has been charting trends and hogging headlines since its premiere because of the saucy scenes.

Fans could not believe their eyes when they saw Gomora actress Thembi Seete doing the deed in the latest episode. Pictures of the seasoned actress' saucy scenes were shared on social media by the controversial parody account @AdvoBarryRoux. The caption of the post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"How did they convince Thembi Seete to do this? When I saw the first shot I was praying it’s not her. "

Fans weigh in on Thembi Seete's scene

Social media users were divided after watching the episode. Some said the star went too far, while others applauded her for nailing the role like she always does.

@Callmethato said:

"My crush went too far. I swear this episode gave me heart palpitations."

@DonaldMakhasane said:

"Oh well. I can walk naked. As long as I'm able to secure the future. Somebody has to normalize something at some point. Morals for people who will not even come check on you? Look at Zahara, aowa. Morals don't work."

@tshepom619 commented:

"She's got bills to pay bro.... And, If I was the producer, I'd also cast my childhood crush in such scenes and scream cut a million times."

@Sthamber added:

"She should not have gone that far. Perhaps she had a change of mind to explore other acting avenues."

Kelly Khumalo under fire over steamy music video for Emaweni

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo is once again a burning topic on social media. Under her recent Instagram post were unsavoury comments from people who found her recent music video distasteful.

The Esiphambwaneni hitmaker Kelly Khumalo recently released her music video for the song Emaweni. In the music video, two men who appear to be lovers fight and then kiss and make up, literally.

Source: Briefly News