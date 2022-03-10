The Wife is trending high on social media as its viewers discuss a spicy love scene between Zandile, real name Khanyi Mbau, and Nkosana, portrayed by Mondli Makhoba

Some of the viewers of the Showmax telenovela were happy to see their fave couple Mqhele and his wife Hlomu locking lips on the three episodes that dropped this Thursday

Peeps took to Twitter to share that Zandile and Nkosana's juicy scene looked so real and is better than some of the scenes on Fifty Shades of Grey

The Wife is topping the trends list this Thursday, 10 March. A spicy love scene has set the tongues wagging. The viewers of the Showmax telenovela can't get enough of the show.

Khanyi Mbau and Mondli Makhoba’s spicy love scene on 'The Wife'has set tongues wagging. Image: @mbaureloaded, @mondlimakhoba

Zandile, played by Khanyi Mbau, and Nkosana, a role portrayed by Mondli Makhoba, are trending as peeps discuss their juicy sex scene. Many fans shared that their scene was the best part of the episodes that Showmax dropped today.

Taking to Twitter, some viewers thanked the show's producers for listening to their complaints about a boring storyline last week. Other viewers were also happy to see their fave couple, Hlomu and Mqhele, sharing a kiss.

@Jabu_Macdonald wrote:

"#TheWifeShowmax Zandile and Nkosana's sex scene was the best part of the show even 50 shades of grey has nothing on this one."

@Zamathole14 said:

"Zandile and Nkosana can give us great sex scenes but Hlomu and Mqhele stay winning our hearts even with 2 min screen-time heeyyy."

@Zamathole14 commented:

"Those little kisses Mqhele gave Hlomu made me happy. Hoping to see more."

@ndwandwe1812 wrote:

"I honestly feel like they redeemed themselves today. Much better than the last 9 episodes."

