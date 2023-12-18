Award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo recently released her music video for the song Emaweni

Khumalo received some nasty comments from her fans as the video is pro-LGBTQI

In her defense, some of her fans thanked her for representing the community and proceeded to give her flowers

Kelly Khumalo got the backing of the LGBTQI community following the nasty comments. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo is once again a burning topic on social media. Under her recent Instagram post were unsavoury comments from people who found her recent music video distasteful.

Kelly Khumalo dragged for music video

The Esiphambwaneni hitmaker Kelly Khumalo recently released her music video for the song Emaweni. In the music video, two men who appear to be lovers fight and then kiss and make up, literally.

She also announced the release date for the video, which would be 18 December on the music streaming platform YouTube.

"EMaweni video goes live at 4pm today on @youtube."

Mzansi relays thoughts on Kelly's music video

Khumalo received some nasty comments from her fans as the video is pro-LGBTQI. There were mixed reactions with some people thanking the star for taking a stand and shining the light on same-sex relationships.

Here are some of the nasty comments:

mamatu_motale said:

"Ayi ke, I will not bother watching the video. Weeh why did this post even pop up on my feed."

mkuvha said:

"We love your music but this, no no no."

fikemakhue laughed:

"Kelly Khumalo, I Love you so much but am not happy with these many kissing ekubeni mina ngiSingle."

trev.k.mhathiza asked:

"What the heck, what's this now."

nj_nigel said:

"I love your music but this is sies to watch."

In her defence, some of her fans thanked her for representing the community and proceeded to give her flowers

kaeliveshere exclaimed:

"Mother!!! I'm screaming!!! This is beautiful!! Talk about uniqueness, charisma, and talent!! Makhi!! @kellykhumaloza, I'm gagging, chile!!! This one is for the books. If not you, then who?"

yandahred thanked:

"Thank you for representing us The LGBTQIA++ community. We’ve been a huge part of your movement, we appreciate this. On behalf of ️‍ community. Yandah Red."

philly_jaycoo added:

"Yes! You have good management behind you.. after they complained about your twitt that looked so homophobic….you decided to prove them wrong."

The infamous Kelly Khumalo slap goes viral

In a previous report from Briefly News, the popular scene Kelly Khumalo shot at Rhythm City, where she starred as Sunay, has resurfaced.

She gave co-star Reneilwe, played by Amo Chidi, a very hot slap and had people talking.

This comes after Kelly Khumalo's name topped the trends list as she went on a homophobic rant after losing her SAMA to Ntokozo Mbambo.

Source: Briefly News