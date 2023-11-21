The popular scene Kelly Khumalo shot at Rhythm City , where she starred as Sunay, has resurfaced

She gave co-star Reneilwe, played by Amo Chidi, a very hot slap and had people talking

This comes after Kelly Khumalo's name topped the trends list as she went on a homophobic rant after losing her SAMA to Ntokozo Mbambo

Kelly Khumalo's 'Rhythm City' slap has resurfaced after SAMAs rant. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Kelly Khumalo's name is the talk of the town of late. Recent events that have occurred led some netizens to her old slap during her acting days on Rhythm City.

The slap that gave Reneilwe sleepless nights

The popular scene Kelly Khumalo shot at Rhythm City, where she starred as Sunay, has resurfaced. The Empini hitmaker gave co-star Reneilwe, who was portrayed by actress Amo Chidi, a very hot klap.

The scene was shared by the now-canned hit drama TV series, Rhythm City on the eTV YouTube page.

Kelly tops the trends list

The clip resurfaced just after Kelly Khumalo hogged the headlines following her online rant. In the midst of getting worked up, Kelly uttered a very homophobic slur at a troll after losing her South African Music Award (SAMA) nomination to Ntokozo Mbambo.

“Sit down, Aunty, the day you decide whether you’re a man or a woman, then we can talk."

Kelly was up for the Best Afropop Album and Female Artist of the Year. When she lost an award to Ntokozo, she fired at everybody.

"Nontokozo naye uyazi numbers don’t lie! Asimesabi! (Even Ntokozo knows that numbers do not lie) Fuseg SAMAs. (We are not scared of her.)"

She later apologised for her homophobia but that apology was not accepted.

"Ngonile (I messed up) with my homophobic remarks ngiyaxolisa (I am sorry) that was uncalled for."

Ntokozo Mbambo ignores Kelly's rant

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntokozo Mbambo has blue-ticked Kelly Khumalo's heated rant about the SAMAs snub in a new interview on eNCA.

Mbambo remains unfazed, and she has celebrated her three awards by quoting a scripture about God's faithfulness.

