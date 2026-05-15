On Thursday, 14 May 2026, viral reports emerged that Zimbabwean TikToker Ndoyisile Sibindi had been arrested and was facing deportation from South Africa

Taking to his official Instagram account, the content creator also shared how his Top Billing presenter search video had worked in his favour

Ndoyisile previously sparked reactions with his comments about the Mall of Africa and the availability of medicines in South African hospitals

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Zimbabwean TikToker Ndoyisile Sibindi broke his silence on arrest rumours. Image: Zimcelebs/Instagram, ISephara/X

Source: UGC

Zimbabwean TikToker Ndoyisile Ndumiso Sibindi reacted to social media reports that he was arrested by immigration officers and is set to be deported from South Africa.

Ndoyisile returned to the spotlight after his video for the Top Bill presenter search trended on social media.

While some resurfaced his previous comments mocking the people of Thembisa, others questioned his immigration status, with speculations that he is in the country illegally.

On Thursday, 14 May 2026, X (Twitter) user @ISephara claimed that Ndoyisile Sibindi had been arrested by immigration officers and was set to be deported back to Zimbabwe. Part of the post read:

“Zimbabwean man, Ndoyisile Sibindi, has been arrested by immigration officers. This follows him, making repeated insults against South Africans. South Africans found his exact location and notified Home Affairs immigration officers, who went to his location and immediately arrested him. He is currently in police holding cells, being processed to appear in court, then to be deported. He had a study VISA. However, the study VISA expired over 5 years ago, and he has been unemployed and living in SA illegally.”

See the post below:

Zimbabwean TikToker Ndoyisile Sibindi reacts to arrest reports

Ndoyisile took to his Instagram stories to address reports that he had been arrested for breaking South Africa’s immigration laws by overstaying his student visa. He shared two screenshots. One of the pictures was captioned:

“Journalism is dead 🫠“

See the screenshot below:

Zimbabwean TikToker weighed in on arrest reports. Image: ndoyisile_ns

Source: Instagram

In another Instagram story, the Zimbabwe-born TikToker shared that his account had grown by a whopping 12,000 followers since sharing his Top Billing audition video.

See the screenshot below:

Zimbabwean TikToker Ndoyisile Sibindi shared that he gained 12,000 new followers. Image: ndoyisile_ns

Source: Instagram

For good measure, Ndoyisile shared a video of himself with his pet, proving that he had not been arrested as widely claimed online.

Watch the video below:

Zim TikToker sparks uproar with remarks on Tembisa crowd at Mall of Africa

In another report, Ndoyisile previously ruffled feathers after he took to social media to vent his frustration that the people of Tembisa heading to the Mall of Africa.

He expressed his unease to the crowd at the well-known shopping centre, saying:

“I think people who make the Mall of Africa full are people from Tembisa. Don’t you guys have a mall in Tembisa? People are just gallivanting and occupying the mall for no reason, and it’s so uncomfortable for us who are here who are claustrophobic."

Zim TikTok dragged for claiming South Africa has 'free' pills

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Ndoyisile rubbed people the wrong way with his take on the medicines supply in South Africa.

Netizens did not hold back as they slammed the Zimbabwean who gave his hot take on the accessibility of medicines to everyone.

Source: Briefly News