Zimbabwe-born TikToker Ndoyisile Ndumiso Sibindi auditioned for the revived SABC3 lifestyle show, Top Billing

The audition video gained traction after celebrity blogger Musa Khawula reshared it on X on Thursday, 7 May 2026

Some social media users argued that South African media graduates and local talent should be prioritised, while others resurfaced his earlier comments about people who live in Tembisa

Zimbabwean TikToker criticised for auditioning for ‘Top Billing’. Image: zimcelebs

Source: Instagram

Zimbabwe-born South Africa-based TikToker Ndoyisile Ndumiso Sibindi courted the ire of netizens after auditioning for the popular SABC3 lifestyle programme Top Billing.

Top Billing returned to the small screen after a seven-year hiatus to mixed reviews. While former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi joined Top Billing as a presenter, the search is officially on to find the next host of the iconic lifestyle show.

As South Africans posted their audition using the hashtag #TopBillingPresenter on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram before the 30 June deadline, Ndoyisile Ndumiso Sibindi submitted his and sparked chaos online.

Ndoyisile auditions to be Top Billing presenter

Sibindi, a Zimbabwean TikToker with 1.1 million followers, auditioned for SABC3's revived lifestyle show Top Billing by sharing a professional video on social media.

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On Thursday, 7 May 2026, controversial celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula reshared the video on his official X (Twitter) account. The post was captioned:

“A look at Ndoyisile's Top Billing presenter search audition.”

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Ndoyisile's Top Billing presenter audition

The entry drew outrage after viewers resurfaced his January 2025 rant criticising Tembisa residents at an upscale mall, labelling it classist, alongside complaints about his accent and unverified immigration claims. While some praised his charisma, critics urged SABC3 to choose locals, with no response yet from the star or the broadcaster as auditions continue.

Here are some of the comments:

@ChrisExcel102 urged:

“He must leave this one to South Africans.”

@Lord_Ori_ shared:

“We have a lot of Humanities Media South African students who are seated at home. Being a presenter isn’t a scarce skill.”

@GlitEdgee asked:

“Is this the Zimbabwean on a student visa who was 🧌 trolling Tembisa South African people that they must not come to the Mall of Africa?”

@Bokang_BigSis shared:

“He’s good, the problem is he burned bridges by disrespecting South Africans.”

@NtsakoNkuna2 criticised:

“Video auditions that need to be posted on socials feel like a humiliation ritual 😭🙂‍↔️. Surely there’s a better way to cast people.”

@_DJMosh roasted:

“He sounds like if Floyd was a content creator ✋🏾”

@gestapo_za asked:

“Does he represent Brand South Africa? What influence do South African children learn from someone who shares no cultural connection with them, someone who demeans them for their poverty? Someone who feels the Tembisa people are undesirable and beneath his social class?”

@BeeMoh299551 remarked:

“Simba Mhere was Zimbabwean and no one complained.”

Mzansi weighed in on Zimbabwean TikToker's ‘Top Billing’ audition. Image: Ndoyisile Ndumiso Sibindi

Source: Facebook

Jonathan Boynton-Lee remembers the late Simba Mhere

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported Jonathan Boynton-Lee remembered the late Simba Mhere, who was also presented Top Billing.

Jon penned a sweet message in Mhere's remembrance, as the two had an unforgettable bromance on screen.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News