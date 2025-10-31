An iconic South African lifestyle and entertainment TV show is coming back for a special reunion episode after being cancelled in 2019

The announcement was made on Friday, 31 October 2025, by entertainment commentator @TvblogbyMLU

Fans suggested potential hosts for the reunion episode, while some jokingly suggested a tour of Hangwani Maumela's mansion

An entertainment blogger announced that a popular SABC3 show would return to TV after a 6-year hiatus. Image: nicopanagio, mmaponyane, bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Halala! Another yesteryear hit show is returning to our screens years after it was cancelled in 2019, after 25 years on air, with the South African public broadcaster stating that it could no longer afford to pay for it.

It seems the powers that be at SABC 3 heard KFM radio host Mitch Matyana's emotional plea for Top Billing to return. Entertainment blogger @TvblogbyMLU announced that Top Billing, the longest-running lifestyle and entertainment television show in South Africa, is returning for a special episode, sparking excitement online.

On Friday, 31 October 2025, @TvblogbyMLU took to X and shared that Top Billing is returning for a special reunion. SABC3 will air the special episode on Thursday, 27 November 2025. The post was captioned:

“TV UPDATE 🎥 Top Billing makes a return on S3. SABC3 (S3) is set to broadcast a special reunion for 'Top Billing', which is set to air on the 27th of November 2025 on S3.”

See the post below:

While the finer details, such as the exact broadcast time, full presenter lineup and whether more episodes might be available at the time of writing, the announcement alone has stirred a wave of excitement and nostalgia.

Social media reacts as Top Billing returns

Social media users paid tribute to the late presenter Simba Mhere. Some suggested who should host the special reunion, with names such as Maps Mapunyane, Bonang Matheba, Jeannie D and Ursula Chikane (Brown Sugar) topping the wish list.

Others took a light-hearted approach, joking that the Top Billing crew should resume their signature mansion tours, with one user hilariously suggesting they start with Hangwani Maumela’s sprawling mansion in Sandton.

Here are some of the reactions:

@samethotty said:

“Other than LeBonza, I wonder what everyone else is going? Saw something on TikTok about Jeanie D and being an estate agent in Cape Town. No idea what Maps Maponyane do other than travel?”

@LaronaN_ remarked:

“As long as Bonang is there🤏”

@thembisak_ asked:

“...will Michael Mol be voicing that special episode, too?! 😅”

@grootsuster joked:

“We’re not seeing mansions this time around, are we? 🤭”

@Reabetsoe_R suggested:

“I wish Brown Sugar Ursula Chikane could be part of this reunion.”

@Logdrum_Origins joked:

“They should visit Hangwani Maumela's mansion, please.”

@cleo_kek asked:

“I don't want to be rude, but why?”

@Nipho_perfect queried:

“Is this a once-off special?”

A special 'Top Billing' reunion episode was announced on Twitter. Image: TvblogbyMLU

Source: Twitter

Idols SA and other popular talent shows return

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Idols South Africa was poised to make a comeback after being cancelled in 2023 following 19 seasons.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela confirmed on Wednesday, 3 September 2025, that two other shows are also expected to return to the small screen. Several netizens celebrated the shows' return and suggested improvements, while others questioned the reasons behind their return.

