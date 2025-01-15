A KFM radio personality's hilarious video begging for Top Billing's return because rugby players' weddings aren't getting the glamorous TV coverage they deserve has gone viral

The beloved lifestyle show, which ran from 1992 to 2019, was known for its iconic slow-motion stair descents by presenter Jeannie D and showcasing luxury homes most could only dream of

Mzansi united in nostalgia, reminiscing about the show's signature features from extravagant weddings to architectural masterpieces and celebrity interviews

A radio jock posted a video asking for Top Billing to be brought back after missing the beautiful houses and architecture SA goe to see on the show. Images: @mitchmatyana

A radio personality's heartfelt plea for the return of South Africa's longest-running lifestyle show, Top Billing, has struck a chord with viewers. Content creator @mitchmatyana, a KFM radio jock, shared a humorous video expressing his longing for the iconic show's return.

The show, which captured South African hearts for 27 years before ending in 2019, was renowned for its blend of luxury home tours, celebrity weddings, and lifestyle content featuring presenters like Jeannie D and Basetsana Khumalo.

A legacy of luxury

From Donald Trump's ex-wife Ivana Trump to local rugby star Bryan Habana, Top Billing showcased both international and local celebrities, making even the most extravagant lifestyle feel accessible to everyday South Africans.

Mzansi misses the glamour

@Garth reminisced:

"Jeannie D for the win 😅"

@VNM shared:

"Insider SA seemed like the replacement but that's gone too 💔"

@Mhhhweliving praised:

"The houses ??? On top billing top tier…"

@Wandi longed:

"I miss Jeannie D sooo much 😭😭😭 Her voice is just top tier."

@SelbieRhodes informed:

"You can watch them on The Inside SA, that's the show that replaced Top Billing, in a way."

@AsieMauryce confessed:

"I even wished to be the presenter for Top Billing😭😭🔥"

@mashn00 pleaded:

"Top Billing must return❤️"

@XaminaMaluleka declared:

"Grand Designs UK had NOTHING on the houses in top billing😭😔come fight me!!!"

