“Please Just Let Me Sleep”: Stressed Brother’s Hilarious Response to Matric Results Raises Eyebrows
- A TikTok video showing a matriculant's stressed reaction to being asked about his results has gone viral
- The humorous clip captures the anxious moments before results are released, with the student refusing to leave his bed
- South Africans flooded the comments section with relatable stories, remembering their matric result anxiety
Content creator @slime4l, known for his comedic TikTok content, shared a relatable moment with the caption:
"POV: You just asked your little brother if matric results are out or not."
The video shows him pestering his brother, who remains buried under blankets, refusing to discuss results while insisting it's time to sleep.
Watch the video below.
Record-breaking year
The anxiety comes as South Africa celebrates its highest-ever matric pass rate of 87.3%. Over 615,000 learners passed their exams nationwide, making 2024 a historic year for South African education.
While some students stress about results, others contribute to impressive statistics like the 47.8% of matriculants achieving bachelor passes.
Mzansi shares result anxiety
@NthabyMokonyane reminisced:
"This generation is so fortunate tsa rona ne di tswa ka full names and surname on the newspaper 😭"
@F² shared:
"This was my uncle ka 23:56 busy saying 4 minutes left😭😹😹"
@RelebohilePoppy confessed:
"The way I was so chilled on the day of my results. I went to get the newspaper at around 10 am🤣 I was unbothered, shame."
@niphow laughed:
"I thought it was Mr. Moloto waking him up 😂😂😂"
@Canoodlebutt noted:
"They were never this enthusiastic when we were sleeping ka 3 studying 😭✋🏾"
@𝓦 related:
"My mom is asking for my examination number non-stop😭"
@kemnia shared:
"Me and my sister are discussing my nephew's results anxiety privately, we are scared to ask him anything 😂"
@TV encouraged:
"Jokes aside guys, all the best and remember whatever happens, it's not the end of the world ❤️"
3 similar stories
- Briefly News recently reported on a Gauteng head girl's emotional celebration of seven distinctions with her family captured hearts on TikTok.
- A determined student's wholesome reaction to earning eight distinctions inspired thousands online.
- 17-year-old maths genius from Kwa-Thema defied the odds to become Gauteng's top achiever.
