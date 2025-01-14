A matriculant from Gauteng shared a TikTok video showing that she achieved seven distinctions

The head girl experienced the emotional moment with her loved ones and was overwhelmed with joy

The viral video tugged at the heartstrings of a few local members of the online community

A head girl from Gauteng included her family when checking her matric results. Images: @dzangaria

While some students find comfort in checking their matric results privately, being surrounded by loved ones can provide invaluable support during such a special occasion.

One girl shared a heartfelt video checking her matric results with her family, capturing a wave of emotions that deeply resonated with viewers.

Gauteng student passes matric

In a TikTok clip, Dzanga Mathavhathe, a head girl at Sutherland High School in Centurion, Gauteng, showed how she was surrounded by her loved ones when she found out she obtained seven distinctions.

The proud moment had the top achiever shedding tears and her father playfully stating:

"Just like your dad."

Dzanga also shared an encouraging message in her post's caption, writing:

"Bachelor's pass with seven distinctions.

"Every time I felt like giving up or like I was too tired to study, I imagined myself opening my results and being proud of the marks I achieved. Never could I have imagined the pride and joy that I'm feeling right now. Modimo waka, you have been faithful."

Watch the emotional TikTok video below:

Video makes Mzansi emotional

Several members of the online community praised the young woman for her fantastic achievement and shared that the clip brought tears to their eyes.

@nkululeko_ndlovu1 wrote in the comment section:

"Yoh, you guys make matric seem so easy. Geniuses."

@tessa_stalin said to Dzanga:

"I'm proud of you, stranger."

@koru_aura, who hoped for similar success, added:

"This better be me this year. Congratulations."

An emotional @wamuuuuuuu_ exclaimed:

"I'm so happy for you that this made me cry. Congratulations, stranger."

A proud @bfrmay6 noted:

"Making our parents proud is the best feeling ever."

@wtf_sabrinarece shared in the comments:

"Class of '24, you guys really ate, I can't lie. I’m so proud of all of you! You showed them how it’s done. Thank you."

