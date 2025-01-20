2024 matric pupil shows off rewards for being one of Gauteng’s top achievers.

A learner flexed all the things she received as part of the nation's top achievers who joined Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube

The girl expressed how she felt about the experience in a TikTok video making rounds on social media

People reacted to the clip as they headed to the comments section to voice their opinions

A top-performing matriculant from Gauteng is making waves on social media after showing off all the special rewards she received for her exceptional academic achievements.

A 2024 matric pupil showed off her rewards for being Gauteng’s top achiever. Image: @veee_m

Top Gauteng matriculant shows off rewards

The young woman was among the 39 top achievers who joined Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube and Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule at the MTN Innovation Centre in Johannesburg for a celebratory brunch.

She proudly shared her success with her viewers, celebrating the recognition and reward for her hard work. In the clip posted under the TikTok handle @veee_m, the girl received a certificate for her outstanding results, a key holder, pencil, an eraser, ruler, pen, and newspaper, which she expressed she had no idea what it was for.

@veee_m also flexed her power bank, calendar, R500 gift voucher from the Trevor Noah Foundation, Honour bag, AfriSam gift voucher worth R6k, Lenovo laptop, Honor phone holder, iron, kettle, blanket, electric blanket, and more.

The video quickly became a hit on TikTok, and the young lady's achievements not only earned her a spot among the country’s top performers but also served as a shining example of dedication and perseverance.

While taking to her TikTok caption, she simply said:

"Wish I could go again."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to matric 2024’s rewards

Mzansi netizens were impressed by the pupil's rewards, and many flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Kim said:

"AfriSam really went all out. Well done, girl."

Uncle K added:

"Job well done where around GP is your school located?"

Sink or swim wrote:

"Shout out to Afrisam, they came through for you."

Lebza replied:

"Congratulations, baby girl, but where is a bursary from the Department of Education."

Badgalshazy commented:

"AfriSam made sure shem."

2024 matric pupil shows off rewards for being one of Gauteng’s top achievers. Image: @veee_m

