"Is Diabolic": Anxious Matric Pupils Wait for Results at Petrol Station, SA Reacts

by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • A video showcasing restless matric students awaiting their results outside a petrol station has gone viral
  • The newspaper tradition is a longstanding one in Mzansi, making the morning edition significant for learners and their families
  • People flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts on the viral footage of the learners

The 2024 matric results, which the pupils have long anticipated, are finally here. A clip showcasing tensed matric students left people talking.

A TikTok video shows anxious matric pupils waiting for their results.
A TikTok video showcased anxious 2024 matric pupils waiting for their results. Image: @ziphozonke_mk07
Anxious matric learners waiting for newspapers

The clip shared by TikTok @ziphozonke_mk07, which captures the emotions of anxious learners eagerly awaiting their fate, has gone viral, striking a chord with South Africans nationwide.

The video showcases a group of matriculants nervously gathered at a petrol station with their loved ones standing anxiously awaiting their results' publication.

@ziphozonke_mk07's footage highlights the emotional rollercoaster many matric learners experience during this critical academic journey. The clip captures the tense moments as learners pace back and forth, exchange nervous glances, and repeatedly check their phones for updates.

A longstanding matric tradition in Mzansi

In South Africa, matric results are traditionally published in newspapers, making the morning edition significant for learners and their families. While digital access to results has become more common, the tradition of checking the newspapers remains a cherished, albeit nerve-wracking, ritual for many.

As the countdown to the results continues, the nation is rooting for these young individuals, hoping their hard work and dedication will pay off in this defining moment of their academic careers.

Watch the video below:

SA feels for the learners

The clip also prompted a wave of support and encouragement from South Africans while some shared their thoughts.

Khethukubonga Dube said:

"The paper is coming. I got my results from the paper."

Baliecious added:

"Lately, we don't use newspapers mine In 2022 I got them online."

Pretty T suggested:

"Go to News24 bangani!"

Katt expressed:

"Waiting for something that could be checked online is diabolic."

Top 2024 matric achievers

Source: Briefly News

