A video showcasing restless matric students awaiting their results outside a petrol station has gone viral

The newspaper tradition is a longstanding one in Mzansi, making the morning edition significant for learners and their families

People flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts on the viral footage of the learners

The 2024 matric results, which the pupils have long anticipated, are finally here. A clip showcasing tensed matric students left people talking.

Anxious matric learners waiting for newspapers

The clip shared by TikTok @ziphozonke_mk07, which captures the emotions of anxious learners eagerly awaiting their fate, has gone viral, striking a chord with South Africans nationwide.

The video showcases a group of matriculants nervously gathered at a petrol station with their loved ones standing anxiously awaiting their results' publication.

@ziphozonke_mk07's footage highlights the emotional rollercoaster many matric learners experience during this critical academic journey. The clip captures the tense moments as learners pace back and forth, exchange nervous glances, and repeatedly check their phones for updates.

A longstanding matric tradition in Mzansi

In South Africa, matric results are traditionally published in newspapers, making the morning edition significant for learners and their families. While digital access to results has become more common, the tradition of checking the newspapers remains a cherished, albeit nerve-wracking, ritual for many.

As the countdown to the results continues, the nation is rooting for these young individuals, hoping their hard work and dedication will pay off in this defining moment of their academic careers.

Watch the video below:

SA feels for the learners

The clip also prompted a wave of support and encouragement from South Africans while some shared their thoughts.

Khethukubonga Dube said:

"The paper is coming. I got my results from the paper."

Baliecious added:

"Lately, we don't use newspapers mine In 2022 I got them online."

Pretty T suggested:

"Go to News24 bangani!"

Katt expressed:

"Waiting for something that could be checked online is diabolic."

Top 2024 matric achievers

The Zimele Secondary School learner is basking in acclaim as one of South Africa’s national top achievers for the 2024 matric class.

One young man set the internet ablaze as he bagged one of the top matric achievement awards, and the gent took to social media to rave about it.

The National Senior Certificate (NSC) class of 2024 achieved a pass rate of 87.3%, a marked increase from last year when the class of 2023 gained 82.9%.

