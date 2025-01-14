Global site navigation

Meet Zac Erasmus: A Top Johannesburg Matriculant Who Bagged 9 Distinctions
Meet Zac Erasmus: A Top Johannesburg Matriculant Who Bagged 9 Distinctions

by  Jade Rhode 2 min read
  • Zac Erasmus, a matriculant from Johannesburg's St John's College, achieved a whopping nine distinctions
  • The news of his achievements came after South African matriculants received their exam results
  • While Zac was provisionally accepted at Stellenbosch University, he awaits a response from the prestigious Cambridge University

Zac Erasmus from St John's College in Johannesburg.
Matriculant Zac Erasmus achieved nine distinctions for his efforts. Images: Zac Erasmus
Source: Facebook

With the release of the matric results, students across the country proudly celebrate and share their remarkable achievements. Among these high achievers is a local student who earned an impressive nine distinctions, showcasing exceptional hard work and dedication.

Jozi learner takes it to the top

18-year-old Zac Erasmus, who attended St John's College in Johannesburg, received distinctions in English home language, Afrikaans first additional language, maths, IT, history, life orientation, and physical sciences, with an addition of English and maths, according to Sowetan Live.

The brilliant student also earned his place on the IEB's Outstanding Achievement list, ranking within the top 5% of IEB candidates in six or more subjects.

Zac Erasmus earned a place on the IEB's Outstanding Achievement list.
Zac Erasmus was one of three St John's College learners who earned a place on the IEB's Outstanding Achievement list. Image: St John's College
Source: Facebook

Although he came out victorious, Zac shared with the publication that he found his chemistry exam challenging, with time constraints adding to the pressure. However, careful preparation helped him succeed.

Zac, who has been provisionally accepted at Stellenbosch University in the Western Cape, didn't only focus on his school work but also spent time running to relieve stress:

"There is a lot of pressure when you are in matric. It is important to enjoy the year, otherwise you will mess it and struggle. So, have fun, go out with friends, do sport, listen to music, and also have time to study."

While he thinks he will attend the local tertiary institution to study law, Zac still awaits Cambridge University's response.

"I want to study international law there."
Top view of Cambridge University.
A view of Cambridge University, one of Zac Erasmus's choices of study. Image: Poohz
Source: Getty Images

St John's College celebrates more achievements

While Zac achieved much success in his school career, so did his peers.

St John's College also celebrated 22 students who achieved an overall average of between 80% and 84%.

