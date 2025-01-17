A gent vented out his frustration after he was rejected at all the universities to which he applied

The young man shared how he bagged six distinctions and showed off the fantastic results that he achieved

South Africans chimed in as they headed to the comments section to voice their opinions

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

One young man in Mzansi got candid about his academic journey and shared his disappointment, revealing how multiple universities rejected him despite having exceptional marks.

A man expressed how universities rejected him despite having six distinctions. Image: @blaqguy8

Source: TikTok

A gent with impressive marks rejected by universities

The matriculant, who took to his social media account under the handle @blaqguy8 to share his experience, posted his 2024 matric results, which showcased stellar achievements.

Despite his remarkable performance, he received rejection letters from his desired institutions. @blaqguy8 said he applied for medicine and actuarial at all universities, but the outcome left him frustrated and disheartened.

He expressed his feelings in the caption as he showed off his marks, saying,

"Reality hits hard after getting rejected with these results."

Although @blaqguy8 may face a setback in his academic journey, the young man's faith keeps him going. He expressed the uncertainty of whether he would be able to overcome the pain he was feeling.

"God did not it for me this time but my faith remains in him for whatever he has installed for me."

Take a look at the man video below:

SA shows the man support

People in Mzansi were touched by the gent's story as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts, saying:

Nkosinathi said:

"Hey, first of all, congrats, baby bro. You nailed it; here are some of the smart options you can do: register yourself for another professional degree closely related to what you wanna do, for example."

Gwen suggested:

"Please, if all fails, apply for computer science. The future is IT. It highly pays and has job offers internationally."

Asande_Thabiso added:

"Call the Universities and appeal they might reconsider."

Diamond handed Degen shared:

"I got 5 distinctions, one level 6 and one level 4. I got accepted for both medicine and actuarial science....how?"

Ngwato

"Grade 11 results? They are considered, too. If they weren't as good, re-apply this year, and you'll be fine."

A young South African man expressed how universities rejected him despite having six distinctions. Image: @blaqguy8

Source: TikTok

People celebrate getting into university

A young girl was overjoyed to receive the exciting news that she had been accepted at her dream university in the Mother City.

A young woman took to social media to celebrate her big win after bagging distinctions and securing a scholarship to a US university.

One stunner in South Africa shared her story of being accepted to study overseas as she beamed with pride in her TikTok video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News