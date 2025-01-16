One young gent shared how he got back at the University of Johannesburg for rejecting his first application

The guy expressed his reasons for doing so in a TikTok video making rounds on social media

People reacted to the clip as they flooded the comments section, cracking jokes while some expressed their thoughts

Getting into university is not always easy, and the journey can be draining and discouraging for most.

A man declined a university's offer after being rejected with four distinctions.

Source: TikTok

Man gives UJ payback after rejecting his application

One young man decided to give the University of Johannesburg a taste of their own medicine. The gent shared under the TikTok handle @eengah.n2, where he showcased the SMS he received from the institution.

The SMS reveals that the man had been accepted into the university to study LLB in Law and was requested to pay for registration and register as quickly as possible, as space was limited. @eengah.n2 went on to politely decline the offer due to the university rejecting his application by saying the following:

"Thank you for the offer. I successfully decline it because you rejected me last year. I only applied because I wanted to get back at you for what you did. You rejected me with four distinctions. I am at Wits now, second year."

He then expressed how he has "healed" emotionally after receiving the SMS and getting his payback.

Take a look at the video below:

SA is amused by the man's antics

The man's silly behaviour entertained the online community, and many shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Zizile was amused:

"I successfully decline " my hero."

Desirmatlakala shared:

"Exactly what I did last year... I'm so happy for you. UJ is full of nonsense. I will do my video an tag you."

Botlenyana2709 wrote:

"I’m sorry but this is my level of pettiness."

Lulana replied:

"Me to UWC I'm a Stellies babe now, you've missed your chance at this glory."

Rhandzu commented:

"When I grow up, I want to be you."

User was entertained:

"I’m so proud of you I’m healed now."

A man declined the University of Johannesburg's offer after being rejected with four distinctions.

Source: TikTok

People celebrate getting into university

A young girl was overjoyed to receive the exciting news that she had been accepted at her dream university in the Mother City.

A young woman took to social media to celebrate her big win after bagging distinctions and securing a scholarship to a US university.

One stunner in South Africa shared her story of being accepted to study overseas as she beamed with pride in her TikTok video.

