A young lady who was part of the class of 2024 has one less thing to worry about after securing an institution where her future career will be shaped

The overjoyed babe showed off her offer letter from an institution she's been dreaming of on TikTok, warming many hearts

Social media users took time to congratulate her and wished her well on her studies at the Cape Town institution

Space limitation at local universities remains an issue in South Africa

This year's impressive 87.3 National Senior Certificate and 98.47 Independent Examination Board pass rate also means that many young men and women will queue up at our local universities and colleges to get a spot for the 2025 academic year.

One such Grade 12 senior certificate holder, under the TikTok handle @papascofferia, was overjoyed to receive the exciting news that she had been accepted at her dream university in the Mother City.

The babe shares her joy

The clip shows an excited @papascofferia standing in front of the camera, touching her face to ensure she is not dreaming after getting a positive response from the University of Cape Town.

In her background is an offer from the prestigious university addressed to her. She captions her post with a note declaring the institution her dream university.

University space limit for first-year

The 2024 matric pass rate of 87.3 is the highest in South Africa's history, meaning that more students will be knocking on our local institutions, seeking spaces to pursue their undergraduate studies.

In 2023, local publication The Citizen reported that, despite 830,000 learners passing Grade 12, thousands were unlikely to secure places due to institutions' limited enrolment capacity at institutions.

The publication further shares that the University South Africa Chief Executive, Dr Phethiwe Matutu, estimated spaces across all universities to be slightly over 196 000 for those pursuing the first year, a number far less than the 2023 pass rate of 830 000.

The 2024 academic year will likely face more challenges, as many learners may not get into their preferred institutions or enrol in their first-choice courses and might have to choose alternatives to get an allocation.

Mzansi shares in the lady's joy

The clip attracted many congratulatory messages who were equally excited after seeing the young lady's post. Many shared their pride in her achievement, recognising that securing a spot at the prestigious university wasn't easy.

User @Mbuso said:

"Proud of you. You worked so hard."

User #ceedoh83 commented:

"Kudos on your academic accolade 👏."

User @zori shared:

"What? I'm so happy for you🥰🥰!"

User @nons1o1 added:

"Big Bozza things 😆."

User @Tumiii said:

"Guys leave room😭."

User @__pon.tsho__ commented:

"Congratulations cutie 🥹💋."

