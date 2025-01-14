Global site navigation

“KZN Is the Best”: Umlazi Residents Hold a Bash at Garage After Matric Results Release, SA Amused
"KZN Is the Best": Umlazi Residents Hold a Bash at Garage After Matric Results Release, SA Amused

by  Bongiwe Mati
  • Groups gathered at a local filling station to wait for the matric results, eager to buy newspapers as soon as they were available after midnight
  • While camping there, an unplanned celebration broke out after the results were released, creating a lively street bash atmosphere
  • A clip of the vibrant setting was shared on TikTok, where social media users expressed their amusement at how everyone just went into party mode

TikTok users were in stitches after seeing how some people in KZN celebrated matric results
Residents from Umlazi turned a filling station into a party after the matric results came out. Image: @juju_junda
Residents from Umlazi had many reasons to celebrate after the 2024 results revealed that KZN ranked the province with the highest Grade 12 pass rate.

TikTok user @juju_junda shared a clip of a BP garage in Umlazi that turned into a groove after residents decided to celebrate their family members who passed matric in high numbers.

Celebrating anywhere anytime

The clip shows a BP garage full of cars, people, and music playing as if in a groove. Unbothered by the rain, many people dance after seeing the matric results, while others still check names in their papers. The whole scene looks as if it was planned, as people from the V section in Umlazi enjoy themselves to the fullest.

"Well done mam": 2024 Matric teacher celebrates 100% results in Maths Literacy, video has SA hyped

SA comments on the celebration

After seeing the clip, social media users commented to share how proud they were of the province. Many praised the young learners for working very hard, and others were amused by the unplanned turnout.

User @Thobz said:

"KZN is simply the best. asikho busy namajwabu si busy nezincwadi. (we are not busy with anything else but books)"

User @Batha masinga kaMkhize commented:

"KZN 🥰🥰🥰 halala."

User @cleoshane2 added:

"Kwaze kwakuhle zingane zethu siyabonga (This is so nice guys, thank you)♥️."

User @Matshidiso Motaung said:

"Pula ya matlhogonolo, halalaacongratulations 🎊 are in order❤❤❤."

User @charlottesh said:

"Aaish, thts not necessarily when they get into the university they deregister before March but if they keep calm their children's will last longer."

