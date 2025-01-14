A 2024 Grade 12 learner was in disbelief after seeing that she got a distinction in all her subjects after the results came out

The excited lady checked her results on her phone, and screams followed afterwards in the video recording that she shared on her TikTok account

Social media users rushed to the comment section, congratulating her for her hard work, with many calling her a genius

The country is celebrating the success of the 2024 school year as the Department of Education has announced an 87.3 pass rate while the IEB (Independent Examination Board) achieved a 98.47% pass rate, both increasing from the previous year's results.

A young lady under the TikTok handle @youdontknowmee3335 is among those who bagged many distinctions, scoring eight, as shown in a video she shared on TikTok.

Viewing the matric results

The clip starts with one family member checking @youdontknowmee3335's results sent via an SMS and screaming after seeing them. The learner asks how many distinctions she has, and the sibling says all subjects are seven. Unable to contain her excitement, she grabs the phone and goes to other parts of the house to share the news.

Mzansi celebrates the young lady

Social media users were impressed by the TikTok user's outstanding achievement and showered her with compliments. Many acknowledged that hard work pays off, and others wished her success in her future endeavours.

User @ms.ririiiii shared:

"Wena o Eisenstein anever (you're Einstein, never!)😭😭. Congratulations stranger danger🥺🥺🥺❤️❤️."

User @thiyanelihle.omuhle commented:

"Congratulations sis,🥳🏆❤️8 is definitely an accomplishment. May all your dreams come to reality and may you achieve every goal you have.☺️❤️again. Congratulations love🥳🥳🏆."

User @Kimberley said:

"Congratulations stranger, you did that!!!! 🥹❤️."

User @Ms K! 🎀added:

"So proud of you stranger, you did AMAZING 🥹."

User @Madame Chef shared:

"Through hard work and perseverance. Congratulations."

User @offbrand.bng

"So happy for you said:my dear. You don’t understand. i love you 4ever!!!💖🫶🏾

