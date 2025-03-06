One young babe was heartbroken by her friends and she shared her story on social media

The stunner expressed how her besties did her dirty on her birthday and people reacted to the hun's story

Briefly News takes a look at how a friendship breakup can impact someone's well-being and ways to overcome it

One young lady in Mzansi left social media users divided after sharing her upsetting experience of spending so much money on her friends only for them to do her dirty in return.

A lady expressed how her friends disappeared on her birthday after she spent R3K on theirs.

Woman spends R3k on friend's birthday, but they vanish on hers

The babe who goes by the handle @mkkhalangaaaa detailed how she went all out to make each of her friends' four of them's birthday special.

@mkkhalangaaaa went as far as to spend R3000 on each of them but was met with silence and no response after it was her turn to celebrate her birthday.

The woman explained that she had organised a memorable birthday celebration, including a thoughtful gift and more, all to make their day unforgettable. However, after the celebration, her friends suddenly became unresponsive, leaving her feeling betrayed and confused.

@mkkhalangaaaa's video sparked a wave of reactions on social media by igniting a larger conversation about expectations in friendships and the emotional toll that can come from being let down by people you care about. The clip became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the footage below:

Mzansi shows the woman support and love

Many people in South Africa expressed sympathy for the woman while also offering advice on how to handle friendships where the effort isn’t reciprocated. Some viewers noted that it’s important to set boundaries and to recognise that true friendships should be based on mutual respect and effort.

Kwena Ledwaba said:

"I stopped buying people for this exact same reason. Worse, my birthday is always the last one. Sorry."

LK shared:

"I stopped buying people gifts a long time ago, due to this, I would spend lots of money on people, now I don't even bother unless it is my husband and kids' birthday."

Arindoliphant added:

"My wife likes impressing her friends by buying them gifts on their birthdays, they bought her nothing on hers I laughed so hard I told her wa fosta."

Siphesihle wrote:

"Those saying “stop having expectations “ Nisile! It’s like saying married women or men must not expect reciprocation of love & respect from their spouses! Reciprocation is important Yekani ukusa!"

Tilly877 expressed:

"Friends”…What is that? Nothing but a bunch of fake people."

Friendship breakups: Impact on well-being & moving on

According to itrustwellness understanding how friendship breakups affect mental health and taking proactive measures to recover are crucial. We may go through the emotional struggle and find healing by recognising our feelings, getting help, taking care of ourselves, and making new friends.

