A young lady shared a heartwarming video on social media as she surprised her friend

The hun revealed that her friend was born in January, and the TikTok video went viral online

People reacted to the clip as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts

A lady surprised her friend, who was born in January, for her birthday. Image: @mezi730

Source: TikTok

The January blues are here, and many people tend to be broke in January due to the festive season. Although this may be true for some, others tend to plan months in advance, and this one, hun, did just that.

Woman surprises her bestie born in January

The stunner shared a heartwarming interaction between her and her best friend, who she revealed was born in January. This means that January babies are often neglected due to the high expenses of the holiday season.

The video posted by TikTok user @mezi730 shows the woman, dressed in black, arriving at her bestie with wine, chips, and cake as she hands them to her friend, who is also dressed in black. @mezi730's footage quickly went viral on social media, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While taking to TikTok, caption @mezi730 wished her friend, saying:

"@Amanda_Bunny happy birthday sthandwa sami."

Take a look at the video below:

South Africans are in awe of the ladies' friendship

The women's clip inspired netizens by showing them love while others sent them heartwarming messages.

Slizoh said:

"You're a good friend... But don't get me wrong, she's so cold."

Mbothononjabulo said:

"You guys compliment each other....ngathi both of you are down to earth futhi aniphaphi....hope she enjoyed her birthday."

Alibongwe added:

"Looked at my best friend and smiled."

Amahle shared:

"As a January baby, I'm so disappointed in her reaction. She even forgot to hug you. Wow. You're a good friend."

Pepsi wrote:

"I wish I had a friend like this."

3 epic birthday surprises

The video showed the young lady arriving at her friend's place with black and white balloons, flowers and gifts.

A Mzansi woman ensured her friend knew how much she appreciated her with a generous gift.

A Ghanaian teenage girl has left her male best friend in awe after she surprised him on his birthday.

Source: Briefly News