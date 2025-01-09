Mzansi Woman Surprises January-Born Bestie With Heartwarming Birthday Gesture, SA Loves It
- A young lady shared a heartwarming video on social media as she surprised her friend
- The hun revealed that her friend was born in January, and the TikTok video went viral online
- People reacted to the clip as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts
The January blues are here, and many people tend to be broke in January due to the festive season. Although this may be true for some, others tend to plan months in advance, and this one, hun, did just that.
Woman surprises her bestie born in January
The stunner shared a heartwarming interaction between her and her best friend, who she revealed was born in January. This means that January babies are often neglected due to the high expenses of the holiday season.
The video posted by TikTok user @mezi730 shows the woman, dressed in black, arriving at her bestie with wine, chips, and cake as she hands them to her friend, who is also dressed in black. @mezi730's footage quickly went viral on social media, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments.
While taking to TikTok, caption @mezi730 wished her friend, saying:
"@Amanda_Bunny happy birthday sthandwa sami."
Take a look at the video below:
South Africans are in awe of the ladies' friendship
The women's clip inspired netizens by showing them love while others sent them heartwarming messages.
Slizoh said:
"You're a good friend... But don't get me wrong, she's so cold."
Mbothononjabulo said:
"You guys compliment each other....ngathi both of you are down to earth futhi aniphaphi....hope she enjoyed her birthday."
Alibongwe added:
"Looked at my best friend and smiled."
Amahle shared:
"As a January baby, I'm so disappointed in her reaction. She even forgot to hug you. Wow. You're a good friend."
Pepsi wrote:
"I wish I had a friend like this."
