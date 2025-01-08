One proud little sister shared a heartwarming moment of her mother celebrating her big sister for bagging a job

The hun's big sister was in tears over the news in the TikTok video making rounds on social media

South Africans were moved by the family's story as they flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages

A Lady was in tears after bagging a job in a TikTok video. Image: @liyemasotenjwa

Job searching is not for the weak in South Africa, and with the increasing unemployment rate, many tend to lose hope. One young lady may have fallen victim to losing hope but touched many people with her moving story.

Woman in tears as mom celebrates her for bagging a job

TikTok user @liyemasotenjwa shared on the platform a heartwarming moment of her family, which she compared on camera.

The stunner revealed that her big sister had received a phone call stating that she had gotten the job she had applied for.

@liyemasotenjwa told her viewers that her big sister had been praying for a job, and to her surprise, her wish was finally granted. In the video, @liyemasotenjwa's mother can be seen celebrating and dancing to the good news about her daughter, while @liyemasotenjwa's big sister stood up, overwhelmed with emotion, and wept.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @liyemasotenjwa raved over her big sister, saying:

"I’m a proud little sister."

Take a look at the wholesome video below:

SA is in awe of the heartwarming family moment

People were touched by the sweet moment, taking to the comments section to gush over the family while others sent congratulatory messages.

Kabelo Emily Nell said:

"Oh, congratulations. May she go into a healthy & fulfilling work environment."

Tshepang Madiba wrote:

"See what the Lord has done!"

Tshepibaby7 added:

"I am crying with you and celebrating this victory."

Qaqamba Mazeze Mvakw

"You reminded me of myself when I got a call about employment. It was a contract at that time….jonga, I cried my lungs out. That’s how I knew it was an answered prayer. Today, I’m permanent in that job."

