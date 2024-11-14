A woman on TikTok shared her detailed and gruesome journey to success and inspired many South Africans

The hun jumped through multiple hurdles that held her back from her desired lifestyle but finally reaped the benefits of her perseverance

Mzansi was proud of her consistency and dedication to giving herself the world and much more

In a now-viral post, a lady bared it all and shared the motivation behind the successful life she is enjoying today.

Mzansi was inspired by a lady who fought hard for her success. Image: @missbee1804

Source: TikTok

The woman explained that she had to jump through hoops of fire to finally enjoy her dream life.

Lady bags job at big African mine

A lady inspired Mzansi when she shared her rough journey to success. She detailed her gruesome journey in a single TikTok post that touched many.

The woman experienced her first major setback when she failed Grade 10. The failure motivated her to work harder, and she eventually became the top student at her school.

The following year, she fell pregnant with her first child, which depressed her academic efforts. She failed matric but promised herself she would try again the following year.

In 2020, she was satisfied with her matric results and got a chance to study further. The hun became a qualified Certified Management Accountant, CMA, and bagged a job at one of Africa's biggest mines in 2024.

She captioned her clip:

"Don't you dare give up?"

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's success story on TikTok

Social media users were inspired by the woman's story and commented:

@Amogelang Lebudi congratulated the lady:

"I'm happy you got up and made the pots to be done."

@Jobe said:

"We have hard workers, and we have hard learners. It's great that you never gave up."

@ThembisileDee wrote:

"I'm so proud of you, stranger."

@Banele.Dumile commented:

"Congratulations sisi. God is great, and he does things his way."

@Shetshepotra said:

"Now you have upgraded this trend, sister."

@s_imply.sedy shared:

"CMA, girlie. I'm super proud of you, sis."

