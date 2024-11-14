South African celebrity DJ Cyan Boujee has spoken against allegations that she is "selling" her body to men

The outspoken DJ said she demands money from a partner because she knows her value and how to maintain it

She described it as knowing her worth and not settling, but Mzansi has another term for it

Cyan Boujee says she brings nothing to the table, She is the table. The star opened up about her relationships and left many people gagged.

Cyan Boujee has cleared the air on her relationship dynamics. Image: @cyan.bouee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee on what she brings to the table

Controversial media personality Cyan Boujee has spoken out about her requirements in a relationship. The star spoke about the common misconception about her "selling" when she openly spoke about wanting money from her partner.

Cyan Boujee said she knows what she wants in a relationship and that her partner needs to match her standards.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

@_BlackZA posted the video on X (Twitter) and sparked a debate.

Mzansi startled by Cyan Boujee's video

Mzansi was left divided by the video, but many people clearly disapproved of Cyan's stance on relationships.

@Jenny_msJ responded:

"What I always say to myself to not judge people is, "There are a lot of people in this world, so we don't all think and behave the same" so whatever she says is correct."

@DMashil said:

"Somebody needs to be informed that just because you can justify your actions, doesn't eliminate the fact that you have turned into using your body to make a profit. The ends never truly justify the means if integrity is sacrificed along the way."

@tshepomotau10 stated:

"Bruh, just embarrassed herself more. Lol yooh she thought she cooked Kanti nex."

@iambongsi exclaimed:

"And then some clever boy will have the nerve to marry this woman!"

@TieOnto asked:

"Why do they try to sugarcoat that they're commercial workers so much? Just own it and keep it moving."

@Gaoemow lectured:

"She talks about chasers bro! But who will she be interested in, can get it for free! Women turn out to be weak to those they like, that room for demands things. And bro can access her resources, last time she was trending after buying gifts for a dude that disappointed her, it depends."

@LesegoBoroto33 said:

"Yah neh! As long as she is happy with what she said in that interview, who are "we" to judge her."

@Tumiso_19 cried:

"The role models of today 😭😭 her standards are so low. Selling is selling. Finish and klaar."

Cyan Boujee's dancing video has divided the internet

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cyan Boujee showed off her dance moves at an event.

The controversial YouTuber left the decks and hit the dance floor, but not everyone was impressed.

Source: Briefly News